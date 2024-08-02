Hydrogen Market Size To Worth Around US$410.6 By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hydrogen Trend

The global hydrogen market is estimated to be valued at US$ 141.59 Bn in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

KIELBOROUGH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Hydrogen is a clean that when consumed in a fuel cell produces only water. It is increasingly being used a fuel for transportation, including cars, buses and trucks. It can help reduce emissions and aid countries' and corporations' environmental goals.Market Dynamics:The hydrogen market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of hydrogen in the transportation sector. Many auto manufacturers are developing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as an alternative to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) due to longer range offered by FCEVs. Japan, South Korea, Germany and California have well established hydrogen fueling infrastructure and have witnessed rise in sales of fuel cell vehicles. Additionally, hydrogen can help decarbonize applications such as shipping and aviation where electrification using batteries is challenging. Government policies and investments to build hydrogen infrastructure are also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.🔍 Sample Copy of the Report @The increasing demand for clean energy is a major driver for hydrogen marketThe growing concerns about the environmental impacts of fossil fuels and the need to transition to cleaner sources of energy are considered to be important drivers propelling the growth of the global hydrogen market. With more stringent regulations being imposed on industries to curb their carbon emissions, hydrogen is emerging as a promising zero-emission fuel that can replace fossil fuels in various applications such as transportation, buildings and power generation. Many countries and governments are offering subsidies and incentives to support the development and deployment of hydrogen technologies in order to achieve their climate change goals. Furthermore, hydrogen does not directly emit carbon dioxide during its combustion and is seen as a potential enabler for the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors. The adoption of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and fuel cells for backup power is expected to gain significant traction in the coming years.CO2 utilization presents a major market opportunityFinding economically viable ways to utilize the captured carbon dioxide from hydrogen production processes could open up new commercial opportunities. Technologies to convert CO2 into value-added products and chemicals offer the prospects of offsetting carbon mitigation costs as well as generating additional revenues. Pioneering companies are working on pathways to synthesize methanol, methane, polymers and other materials by recycling CO2 with renewable hydrogen. If large-scale carbon utilization projects prove to be technically and financially feasible, it could help address both emissions reduction and sustainable production goals. This represents a multi-billion dollar market opportunity for companies involved in carbon capture, hydrogen and synthetic fuels production. Successful demonstration of viable CO2 utilization models will stimulate further investments into decarbonizing the hydrogen supply chain.Transition to a green hydrogen economy is an emerging trendA major trend observed in the global hydrogen market is the increasing focus on transitioning to carbon-free or green hydrogen produced through water electrolysis using renewable power. Green hydrogen produced directly from renewable electricity without generating any emissions has immense potential in industrial applications requiring very high temperatures that cannot be electrified. Many countries have launched ambitious strategic initiatives and public-private partnerships to scale up green hydrogen production through localized renewable energy resources. Transitioning existing grey hydrogen production from fossil fuels to renewable energy based electrolysis is also gaining traction. Top Companies Featured in This Report:★ Linde AG★ Air Products & Chemicals Inc.★ Praxair Inc.★ Air Liquide SA★ Airgas InMarket Segmentation:By Product Type:★ By Production Source: Natural gas, Coal, Other Hydrocarbons, Electrolysis & other sources★ By Mode Of Delivery: Merchant, CaptiveBy Applications:★ By Application : Refineries, Ammonia, Methanol and other Chemicals, Metals & Fabrication, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Glass & Ceramics, OthersKey Regions/Countries Classified as Follows:)) North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico))) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe))) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC))) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA))) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA) 