SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is excited to announce its first-ever ACR Team Online, a newly-created group of streaming pros and content creators who will deliver entertaining and engaging online poker content to audiences worldwide.

Chosen for their hard work, passion and dedication, five new poker pros will form ACR Team Online . Each member was promoted from the ACR Stormers team for their exceptional performance on the ACR Poker client and engaging streaming content.

ACR Poker Introduces Inaugural ACR Team Online

Among the five new faces of ACR Team Online are Canadian pro Evan 'Gripsed' Jarvis , Argentinian streamer Facundo 'FSpadeX' Gallo , UK high-stakes pro Mark 'Weazel_1991' Rubbathan , and MTT poker players Svitlana 'Svetarik' Dryha

and Oskar 'Deckflow' Ojaveer .

1. Evan 'Gripsed' Jarvis began his poker journey in 2004, inspired by Chris Moneymaker's victory. Turning pro in 2008, he specialised in 6-max cash games and built a YouTube channel boasting 100K subscribers. In 2012, he shifted to tournaments and livestreaming on Twitch, hosting home games and grind sessions. Key wins include a $48,500 online score in the OSS MDS and $162,000 at a Fallsview Poker Classic live event.

Reached for comment, Evan said: "I'm proud to represent ACR Team Online, and excited to continue sharing my passion for poker."

2. Oskar 'Deckflow' Ojaveer, a 36-year-old pro, discovered his passion for poker during his first year of college, where he started off playing online cash games. He then transitioned from SNGs to MTTs, which he now plays full-time to support his family.

"Being part of ACR Team Online is a dream come true. I can't wait to show everyone what we're capable of and take my game to new heights," shared Oskar.

3. Facundo 'FSpadeX' Gallo started playing poker in 2005, quickly rising in 9-max cash games before switching to 6-max. In 2017, he played high-stakes poker in Macau and became a father. He launched his streaming channel in 2021, rapidly gaining followers and within one month became an ACR Stormer.

"Joining ACR Team Online is a proud moment. This is a great opportunity to grow and keep learning as a player and content creator," said Facundo.

4. Mark 'Weazel_1991' Rubbathan , a 33-year-old pro, started playing at 16 in his friend's basement. From £1 SNGs with friends to

turning an ACR Package into a Triton Super High Roller Series Mystery Bounty title in 2023 , his poker journey has been extraordinary. A tournament player at heart, Mark moved to cash games for streaming purposes. Fans can expect a mix of both on his channel.

When asked about joining the team, Mark said: "This is an exciting new chapter in my career. I'm looking forward to bringing fresh content and big wins to ACR."

5. Svitlana 'Svetarik' Dryha

is a 28-year-old professional poker player from Ukraine. She began her career in 2017 as an online cash player before transitioning to MTTs in 2018.

"I'm so excited to join ACR Team Online and share my journey with fans worldwide. I'm eager to showcase my skills and play the full ACR schedule," said Svitlana.

Fans can follow ACR Team Online's journeys and look forward to exciting new content, including YouTube shorts, long-form videos, and the 'Day In The Life' series.

"We're delighted to have the pros join ACR Team Online, and confident they will represent ACR Poker well," said an ACR Poker representative. "The five players selected bring a wealth of talent and dedication, and we're excited to see them showcase everything ACR Poker has to offer, from the huge OSS XL Series all the way to the flagship Venom tournaments, engaging the poker community like never before."

To learn more about ACR Team Online, visit ACRPoker .

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the industry's most trusted names. Repeatedly rated first for payment processing and cashout reliability, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for poker players around the world.

