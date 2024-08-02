(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lame Will Collaborate With The Way of the Rain on A Content Series Narrated by Robert Redford To Highlight The Importance of Sustainability

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaby Lame ,

the world's most followed TikToker with over 250 million followers across his channels on social media,

will appear at the Festival Del Sole

on August 4th at the Green Center in Sonoma County, California, to announce a new collaboration alongside Sibylle Szaggars Redford, the Founder and Artistic Director of The Way of the Rain, Inc. , and Barrett Wissman, the Founder and Executive Director of the Festival Del Sole. They will take the stage together at the theater to discuss their plans and respond to a selection of questions.

Khaby Lame

Barrett Wissman, Nina Kotova, Robert Redford, Sophia Loren and Sibylle Szaggars Redford at Festival del Sole, image by Drew Altizer

Lame and The Way of the Rain, Inc. will be collaborating over the next year on a content series to be filmed in his native Senegal, bringing attention to the importance of environmental sustainability.

Lame will direct and shoot the content to be narrated by Academy Award winning actor, producer and director Robert Redford,

who is also Vice President of The Way of the Rain.

Lame, Szaggars Redford, and Wissman will attend the screening of the performance film The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth – A Symphony for our Planet and the Gala fundraiser following the performance at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma.



"Having a voice like Khaby helping to reinforce our mission and tell our story to his youthful generation of followers is a dream come true," said Sibylle Szaggars Redford. "The future of our planet is in the hands of Khaby's generation and there couldn't be a better person to collaborate with us to magnify our message."

"Collaborating with Sibylle and Robert Redford and The Way of the Rain, Inc. is an honor and important responsibility for me," said Khaby Lame. "I want to do what I can to communicate about environmental issues we face in my native Senegal, on the African continent and on a global scale.

I look forward to collaborating with Robert Redford in having his iconic voice telling the story and to having his advice and counsel when directing and editing the content.

I have been an admirer of his legacy of work as both an actor and director."

"Collaboration across genres, generations and talent is what makes the Festival Del Sole unique," said Barrett Wissman.

"It is satisfying to bring together extraordinary people like the Redfords and Khaby Lame together to help achieve their aspirations and goals."



THE WAY OF THE RAIN was inspired by the annual monsoon rains that sustain life on the fragile landscape of the high - desert plateaus of the Southwest. This live multidisciplinary performance invites the audience to remember their physical and spiritual connection to our planet's beauty and plight through paintings, music, dance, film, light and spoken word. Conceived by environmental artist Sibylle Szaggars Redford to explore the issue of climate change resulting in rapidly changing weather patterns, Sibylle Redford collaborates with world renowned artists to create a piece that illustrates crucial environmental dilemmas through performance art.



ABOUT THE WAY OF THE RAIN, INC. A NEW MEXICO NON PROFIT ORGANIZATION :

In November of 2015 Sibylle Szaggars Redford founded The Way of the Rain Non-Profit Organization, which is organized exclusively for charitable, cultural and educational purposes, including the specific purpose of developing, producing and performing educational and artistic performances themed and designed to promote public awareness and support for the protection of our Earth.



About Festival del Sole

The story of Festival del Sole, as its name suggests, starts in Italy in the 1990's, where Barrett Wissman and wife, cellist Nina Kotova, had often discussed organizing an event somewhere in the world where friends could make music together in a warm welcoming atmosphere.

In 2003, the Festival del Sole was born in Cortona in Tuscany, and incorporated a vast array of events including

concerts, fine art exhibitions, culinary events, wine tastings, and literary events.

In 2006,

Barrett Wissman brought the Festival Del Sole to Napa Valley, which has now become Festival Napa Valley. Barrett Wissman has decided to bring back to Northern California in 2024, in partnership with the stunning acoustic and architectural gem, the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University and its Executive Director Jacob Yarrow.

