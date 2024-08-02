(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Branded Apparel - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Branded Apparel is estimated at US$665.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$783.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the branded apparel market is driven by several factors. Economic expansion in emerging markets presents a significant opportunity for branded apparel companies as rising incomes lead to increased consumer spending on clothing. Furthermore, globalization has facilitated easier market entry for brands into new regions, where they can tap into local tastes while maintaining their global appeal. Innovations in fabric and production technology that allow for better-quality garments and more efficient production processes also contribute to market growth.

Additionally, evolving consumer behaviors, particularly the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable fashion, are pushing brands to innovate in these areas, thereby attracting a conscient market segment. Lastly, the integration of digital technology in marketing and the rise of omnichannel retail strategies are crucial in reaching a broader audience, enhancing customer experiences, and driving sales. These multifaceted drivers ensure that the branded apparel market remains vibrant and continually adapting to meet the ever-changing demands of global consumers.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Men's Branded Apparel segment, which is expected to reach US$203.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.6%. The Women's Branded Apparel segment is also set to grow at 2.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $180.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.0% CAGR to reach $149.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Branded Apparel Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Branded Apparel Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Branded Apparel Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adidas AG, Adidas America Inc., Arvind Limited, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Select Competitors (Total 251 Featured):

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 299 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $665.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $783.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Branded Apparel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



E-commerce Growth Accelerates Demand for Branded Apparel

Sustainability Trends Propel Innovations in Eco-Friendly Clothing

Technological Advances in Fabric Manufacturing Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rising Middle-Class Population Strengthens Business Case for Branded Apparel

Digital Marketing Strategies Crucial for Market Penetration and Growth

Growth in Fitness and Wellness Trends Spurs Demand for Athletic Branded Apparel

Influence of Social Media on Fashion Trends Sets the Stage for Rapid Market Adaptations

Shift Towards Direct-to-Consumer Sales Channels Sustains Growth in a Digital Era

Integration of AR/VR in Shopping Experiences Bodes Well for Customer Engagement

Expansion of Plus-Size and Inclusive Clothing Lines - Here is the Story for Brand Loyalty Pop-up Retail Experiences and Their Impact on Brand Visibility and Engagement

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

