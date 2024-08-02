Introducing The Latest Version Of Emailsguru MBOX To PST Converter

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Jose, United States, 02.08.24: EmailsGuru is renowned company in the field of Emails Conversion and Emails Backup. In this series, The company has launched latest version of MBOX to PST Converter. It is dedicated tool to convert MBOX files to PST format.



Why Users Wants to Convert MBOX to PST?



Email Client Compatibility: MBOX is commonly used by email clients like Mozilla Thunderbird, Apple Mail, and others, while PST (Personal Storage Table) is specific to Microsoft Outlook. Users may switch to Outlook for its advanced features and better integration with other Microsoft services.



Centralized Email Management: Converting MBOX to PST allows users to consolidate their emails into one file format, making it easier to manage, backup, and store emails without having to deal with multiple files.



Key Features of Latest Launched MBOX to PST Converter



1. This tool provide complete migration of email data from MBOX format to Outlook PST format including

contacts, calendars, notes and all other items.

2. Users can convert multiple MBOX files to PST format in a single process. If you have large volume of

MBOX files to convert then this feature is beneficial for you.

3. The newly launched MBOX to PST Converter is developed with latest and advanced algorithm, which

makes it more safe and easy to use.

4. This tool is capable to convert MBOX files of more then 30 email clients like Mozilla Thunderbird, Apple

Mail, Yahoo Mail, Netscape, etc.

5. The converted PST data file can be easily accessible or importable to all versions of Outlook.



Words of CEO at the Launch



As you know, MBOX is a commonly used file format to store email data but sometimes users wants to switch from MBOX supported email clients to Outlook and wants to access or import their data from MBOX to Outlook. Now, this can be easily done by using EmailsGuru MBOX to PST Converter. It allow users to convert MBOX files to Outlook compatible PST format efficiently. I hope, this tool will be very helpful for those wants to switch email clients.



About EmailsGuru Technology Company



EmailsGuru Technology is popular tech brand in the field of emails conversion, emails migration and emails backup. This company offers wide range of tools for Microsoft Outlook, Lotus Notes, Mozilla Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Netscape, etc. Some of the other tools are like OST to PST Converter, EML to PST Converter, PST to PDF Converter, Thunderbird to Outlook Converter, Emails backup tool and many more.



