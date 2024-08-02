Tanishq Illuminates The Grand Finale Of India Couture Week 2024 Showcasing Best Of Its Collections With Falguni Shane Peacock

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 31st July 2024: Tanishq, India's premier jewellery brand from the Tata Group, took center stage for the Grand Finale of India Couture Week 2024 with its finest collections, seamlessly blended with Falguni Shane Peacock's latest collection 'Rang Mahal.' Tanishq's product supremacy was highlighted on the grand finale for its unmatched craftsmanship, differentiated designs, and commitment to quality.



The finale showcased the Best of Tanishq, where each piece was a testament to Tanishq's prowess of craft and creation that it has cultivated with over three decades of its legacy as the National Local Jeweler of India, thereby establishing itself as the leaders of timeless yet differentiated designs. The product supremacy of Tanishq lies in its design differentiation and craftmanship, consistently offering the best jewellery pieces that blend traditional artistry with contemporary elegance to over 1 million Indian families who have become an integral part of its legacy, building the largest network of trust in the market.



From the Best of Diamonds, the recently launched Enchanted Trails Collection was featured at the Couture Week, which is a work of art, featuring rare and real diamond creations that redefine glamour and style. The collection draws inspiration from the intricate beauty of the exotic nature, incorporating elements that reflect the elegance of flowing rivers, interplay of light and water, the allure of blooming flowers, the graceful movement of branches, and the whispers of lush forest foliage. The collection showcases the dance of boats gliding through serene streams, echoing the poetry of nature's tranquillity.



Additionally, the classic high jewellery line, Ethereal Wonders Collection dazzled the ramp with rare stones such as aquamarine, tanzanite, pastel tourmalines, rare citrines, and statement pieces with emeralds and sapphires, making it one of Tanishq's rarest of rare collections.



Tanishq's Exotic India Collection featured intricate Vilandi Jadau designs crafted in Bikaner, Victorian Polki necklaces adorned with uncut Polkis, and regal Rajwada Kundan necklaces. Each piece told a story of grandeur, merging traditional artistry with modern elegance. Tanishq also presented timeless Chikankari work, mesmerizing Picchwai work, opulent Zardosi, and dazzling Polkis, all handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail. The vibrant Meenakari art and captivating inlay work, featuring Chalcedony centerpieces, added a splash of color. Empowering the modern woman with timeless elegance and contemporary charm, the collections celebrates her unique journey, illuminating every step with the brilliance she deserves.



Falguni Shane Peacock's 'Rang Mahal' collection celebrated the regal and dreamy aspects of India's royal heritage. Luxurious silks, rich velvets, and intricate embroideries evoked the splendor of royal courts, while Tanishq's bespoke jewels added a touch of timeless elegance, making each ensemble a true masterpiece. This collaboration brought to life a seamless fusion of fashion and jewellery, highlighting the unparalleled craftsmanship and artistry of Indian heritage. The collection drew inspiration from India's majestic symbols and vibrant hues, celebrating the rich diversity of the country's cultural heritage. Each piece was a tribute to the timeless elegance and sophistication of India's royal heritage, crafted by master artisans who carry forward the legacy of their ancestors.



Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd., shared her enthusiasm about the collaboration:



“We are delighted to collaborate with Falguni Shane Peacock for the grand finale of India Couture Week 2024. For nearly three decades, Tanishq's jewellery has celebrated and reflected the unique journey of today's woman, who is grounded in tradition, yet embraces a modern outlook. On this prestigious platform, we proudly showcase Tanishq's legacy of craftsmanship and design excellence in gold, diamond, Polki a legacy that has been winning the hearts of millions of Indians.”



Revathi Kant, Chief Designer Officer, Titan Company Limited, expressed her views on the designs and association:



“The grand finale of India Couture Week 2024 provided a prestigious platform to celebrate Tanishq's exceptional craftsmanship and design excellence. From the nature-inspired Enchanted Trails diamond collection to the timeless allure of the Ethereal Wonders and the intricate beauty of the Exotic India pieces, each creation reflects the modern woman's spirit and sophistication. These designs embody our dedication to superior craftsmanship, combining traditional artistry with contemporary elegance to create jewellery that is both timeless and uniquely distinguished.”



Falguni Shane Peacock commented on the synergy between the brands: "We are thrilled to mark our 20th anniversary with the grand finale of FDCI's Hyundai India Couture Week alongside Swadesh and Tanishq. Rang Mahal is more than just a collection; it is a homage to the artisans, the storytellers, and the custodians of our cultural legacy. Our collaboration with Swadesh brings forth the finest handwoven textiles, celebrating India's rich artisanal heritage. As each model graces the runway, they carry with them the spirit of India's past and the promise of its future, wrapped in the splendor of our cultural history, preserved and celebrated through fashion. Tanishq's bespoke jewels resonate with our vision, and we eagerly look forward to unveiling our collection adorned with their exquisite creations. Join us as we celebrate the art of storytelling through the lens of haute couture, where every piece is a work of art. We extend our gratitude to Mr. Sunil Sethi and FDCI for their pivotal role in shaping this prestigious event into India's foremost couture showcase,”



As models adorned with Tanishq's jewellery and Falguni Shane Peacock's visionary designs graced the runway, they embodied the spirit of India's past and the promise of its future. The grand finale was a celebration of the art of storytelling through haute couture, where every piece was a work of art, and Tanishq's jewellery added a touch of timeless elegance, making the event truly unforgettable.

