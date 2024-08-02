Akshay Kumar: Will Keep Working Until They Have To Shoot Me Down

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Akshay Kumar, who will soon be seen in the upcoming 'Khel Khel Mein', has spoken about facing failure and emphasised that he will keep working until they have to shoot him down.

During the trailer launch, Akshay addressed recent setbacks, saying, "Four to five films did not work. I get messages like 'Sorry yaar, don't worry'. I have not died. I receive messages that feel like obituaries. A journalist even wrote, 'Don't worry, you will be back'. I replied, 'Where have I gone?'”

The asserted his commitment to his career, stating that he is here and will always work“no matter what”.

"I am here, and I will always work, no matter what anyone says. You have to wake up, go exercise, and then go to work. Whatever I earn, I earn on my own... I will keep working until they have to shoot me down,” Akshay concluded.

The over-three-minute trailer begins with a group of friends and their partners gathering for a game night.

The ladies discuss how every man has secrets and a "boys' group".

The trailer then shows Vaani Kapoor's character suggesting a game where phones become "public property," and anyone who loses must share their messages with everyone present.

'Khel Khel Mein', directed by Mudassar Aziz, is an official adaptation of the Italian comedy thriller 'Perfect Strangers' and is scheduled for release on August 15.