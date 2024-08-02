Vinfast Continues To Expand With 15 New Dealer Stores In Indonesia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



VinFast continues to open new dealership stores in Bandung, Indonesia.

The new VinFast dealer stores are strategically located in major cities, including Jakarta, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Malang, Sidoarjo, Mojokerto, Surabaya, Bali, Batam, and Makassar. Customers at these locations will have the opportunity to experience and buy VinFast's modern electric vehicles while enjoying professional consultation, dedicated customer service, and comprehensive after-sales support.

Mr. Temmy Wiradjaja, CEO of VinFast Indonesia , stated: 'VinFast's swift expansion in Indonesia clearly demonstrates the importance of this market to us. Designed to provide the best customer experience, VinFast dealer stores promise to support customers throughout their entire ownership journey, from learning about our products to making a purchase and enjoying after-sales services and warranties.'

Mr. Irawan Nurisman, Representative of VinFast Dealership Sumber Baru - Yogyakarta, shared: 'We are proud to be among the next wave of dealers partnering with VinFast on this journey towards widespread electrified transportation. VinFast's strong commitment to Indonesian customers throughout the vehicle ownership process has built trust with us and facilitated this partnership.'

Currently, VinFast has officially launched two electric vehicle models, the VF 5 and VF e34, in Indonesia, covering the two most popular segments, A and C respectively. Both models come with attractive battery subscription policies, reducing ownership costs and making electric vehicles more accessible.

VinFast also offers an exceptional after-sales policy, including a 7-to-10-year warranty for the vehicle body, 8-to-10-year for the battery (for customers who purchase vehicles with batteries), and free maintenance and battery replacement if the battery's charging capacity falls below 70% (for customers who opt for battery subscription).

Previously, VinFast officially broke ground on its electric vehicle assembly plant in Subang, West Java, launched two models in its diverse product range, and delivered the first electric cars to customers at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024. Along with today's dealership expansion, these continuous advancements affirm VinFast's commitment to accompanying customers, laying the foundation for its long-term presence in Indonesia and globally.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ('EV') manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

