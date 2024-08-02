Moci Issues 11,680 Commercial Licences In Second Quarter

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: The of Commerce and (MoCI) issued 3,974 commercial registrations and 11,680 commercial licences in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, according to the official data of the commerce sector released by the ministry yesterday.

The statistics posted on the ministry's X account also unveiled that requests for renewal of commercial registration reached 10,334 during the same period.

The same data also indicated that 1,703 requests to add and modify commercial activities had been registered, while requests to add a new branch reached 591 and inspection campaign to verify validity of commercial records and licenses reached 85 in the three- month period.

In Q2, the commerce sector of the Ministry filed 284 patent applications locally, while 2,485 trademark applications were filed in the same period. The number of registered trademarks totalled 1,351.

The Commercial Registration and Licences Department is responsible for implementing policies related to commercial registrations, trade agents and commercial entities in Qatar; market monitoring and regulation of the private sector; and management and oversight of the Commercial Registry and Trade Agents Register.

It also reviews commercial license applications; keeps record of economic, professional and commercial craftsmanship activities; and issues commercial licenses.

It verifies Qatari, GCC, Arab and international food and fodder certificates; reviewing trade agency contracts to ensure they meet standards.

Furthermore, the official data of the Industry and Business Development sector released by the ministry shows the number of requests to increase capacity and modify production data for factories stood at 130; and renewal of industrial operating licence (registration certificate) reached 87.

Renewal of initial approval stood at 8 and 63 requests were received to renew the license to establish an industrial project.

The data also showed in Q2, 2024, the number of foreign investment companies with 100 percent ownership stood at 391 while requests for custom exemption for establishment totalled 72, and there were 6 inspection campaigns on factories. MoCI statistics for consumer sector revealed licenses for advertising promotional offers, discounts and prize draws totalled 3,318. There were five inspection campaigns to monitor prices, verification of promotion offers stood at 328, and recall of defective goods at 30.

The data further shows 6,741 inspection campaigns to monitor shop compliance with consumer protection law; 4,058 complaints and reports of commercial fraud; and 460 registrations of new Qatari families in the rationing system.

The Third National Development Strategy seeks to achieve sustainable economic growth and economic diversification.

by MoCI to reduce the fees for services provided by the Ministry to the commerce, industry and business development, and consumer protection sectors that reach up to more than 90 percent for certain fees aims to support economic growth in the country, encourage national and foreign enterprises, and create an attractive business environment for investment.

Recently, MoCI, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, launched the automatic renewal service for establishment registration via the Single Window platform. This service allows companies to obtain the updated establishment registration upon renewing the company's license and commercial registration.

This initiative is part of efforts to develop services and facilitate entrepreneurs and companies.