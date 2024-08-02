SIDBI & Business Association Of Nagaland Host Credit Outreach Program For Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kohima, Aug 2 (KNN) The Small Industries Development of India (SIDBI) and the Business Association of Nagaland (BAN) jointly organised a credit outreach program on August 1 at The Magnus Hotel in Mokokchung.

The initiative aimed to promote inclusion and support the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

The event, which attracted over 30 youth and MSME representatives, featured presentations by key SIDBI officials. Bhanu Prakash Verma, General Manager of SIDBI Guwahati, delivered the welcome address.

Suresh Kumar Rai, Assistant General Manager from Dimapur, provided an overview of SIDBI's credit facilities and addressed MSME credit needs, best practices, and credit worthiness.

Participants engaged in an interactive session with SIDBI officials, gaining insights into available credit options and guidance on navigating the financial landscape.

The program highlighted SIDBI's range of credit facilities for MSMEs and emphasised the importance of best practices in enhancing credit worthiness.

The event underscored SIDBI's commitment to fostering financial inclusion in Nagaland. Sources indicate that future initiatives to support MSMEs in the region are being planned.

This credit outreach program represents a significant step in addressing the financial needs of Nagaland's MSME sector, which plays a crucial role in the state's economic development.

(KNN Bureau)