Haptic Technology To Gain Traction Across Various Segments For Smarter Devices

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Haptic, being a 'sense of touch' technology, is expected to gain prominence in the near future as it makes human and computer interaction easier and offers enhanced touch and detailed information regarding an object in the real world. The prolific use of haptic in automobile, home appliances, education, and gaming sectors is expected to create new opportunities for the global haptic market. For instance, Apple develops devices with a tactile engine that provides tactile sensation in the form of vibration to consumers of Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. Tactile Engine is Apple's brand name for its haptic feedback mechanism.

The implementation of 3D touchscreens with haptic feedback in self-service kiosks is expected to be a key trend influencing market growth.

Segment Insights

The global haptic technology market can be segmented by component, feedback, application, and region.

On the basis of component, the market can be segmented to actuators, drivers & controllers, software, and others. Rising penetration of IoT devices or systems with haptic technology components is expected to impart positive momentum to the segment. Usage of actuators, drivers & controllers, and other software applications to offer vibration alert and related haptic feedback is also expected to drive the global haptic technology market in the coming years.

Based on feedback, the global haptic technology market can be segmented into tactile and force. The tactile feedback segment is expected to gain traction due to the use of this feedback in devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other consumer electronics. Additionally, deployment of this technology in various other applications such as wearables, gaming, and automotive, among others is projected to fuel the growth of the global haptic technology market.

By application, the global haptic market can be segmented into gaming, education & research, healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, and others. With extensive research and development in computers, human haptics is rapidly emerging in the area of research concerned with techniques and processes in developing touch and feel for virtual objects across applications.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global haptic technology market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the haptic technology market during the forecast period, 2019–2026. Growing penetration of smartphones in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia, among others is expected to surge the demand for smartphones, tablets, and laptops, which in turn is projected to drive the region's haptic technology market in the near future. Additionally, the presence of prominent consumer electronics manufacturers in countries such as India, China, and Japan is also expected to positively influence market growth.

North America, followed by Europe, is expected to witness dynamic growth in the haptic technology market, with the region being an early adopter of technology and the increasing research and development practices in countries across the region. Moreover, growing demand for automotive user interface that supports driving safety is expected to further create opportunities for the haptic technology market in the region.

The LAMEA region is projected to witness considerable growth in the haptic technology market during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

Market Participants

Some of the prominent players operating in the global haptic technology market include Immersion Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.), Precision Microdrives Limited (U.K.), and Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), among others.

