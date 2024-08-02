(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's Consumer Price (CPI) rose by 1.53% in the first seven months of 2024, with a 0.23% increase in July, reported by the INEI. This moderate inflation rate reflects Peru's economic stability amidst regional volatility.



In Lima Metropolitana, inflation reached 1.81% after a 0.24% increase in July. The annual inflation rate for the past 12 months stood at 1.77% nationally.



It reached 2.13% in Lima. These figures indicate a controlled inflationary environment within the central bank's target range.



Key drivers of the July increase were the sector (0.61%) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (0.30%).



Interprovincial bus fares surged by 8.2%. Airfares rose by 3.7%, influenced by increased demand during national holidays.



Fuel prices also contributed, with gasohol up 1.4% and natural gas 0.9%. Liquefied petroleum gas and diesel prices decreased, providing some relief.







In the food category, vegetables, legumes, and tubers saw a 1.4% price increase. Other food products rose by 1.6%.



Coffee, tea, and cocoa prices increased by 1.2%, and meat by 0.6%. Fish, seafood, and fruit prices declined, providing some relief to consumers.



Geographically, consumer prices increased in 24 cities. Puerto Maldonado (0.71%), Chimbote (0.50%), and Arequipa and Huancavelica (0.39% each) experienced the highest rises.



Conversely, Tumbes and Cajamarca saw decreases of 0.25% and 0.12%, respectively.



In a regional context, Peru's inflation remains low. As of June 2024, Lima's annual inflation rate was 2.3%. This rate is well within the Central Bank's 1%-3% target range.

Peru's Inflation Remains Low Compared to Regional Neighbors

Peru's inflation compares favorably to Argentina's 94.8% and Venezuela's 234.3% in 2023. Even Chile's 3.56% in 2024 is higher than Peru's rate.



The Central Bank of Peru's monetary policy has been instrumental in maintaining this stability.



In April 2024, it reduced the reference interest rate from 6.25% to 6.00%. This move has helped control inflation effectively.



Key inflation indicators for Peru:







CPI Increase (Jan-Jul 2024): 1.53%



July CPI Increase: 0.23%



Annual Inflation (Lima, June 2024): 2.3%

Main Inflation Drivers: Transport, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages



Peru's controlled inflation rate suggests a resilient economy. Effective monetary policies and price stability in essential sectors have contributed significantly.This economic environment positions Peru favorably within Latin America. It potentially attracts investment and fosters sustainable growth.