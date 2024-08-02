Zenphi Introduces Seamless Integration With Jira Service Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Zenphi, the #1 Workspace platform, announces its powerful one-click integration with Jira Service Management.

- Daniil Shipilov, Head Of System Administration at TabbySAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zenphi, the #1 no-code Google workflow automation platform, launches a one-click integration with Jira Service Management. This advancement enables users to automate processes within Jira, including Jira Service Desk, and seamlessly integrate these with the familiar and secure environment of Google Workspace.With Zenphi-Jira integration, users can automate various tasks such as automatically creating Jira tickets when a Google Form, Typeform, or Zenphi Form is submitted. The power of Zenphi lies in end-to-end process automation, therefore, following task automation within Jira, Zenphi allows users to build powerful flows where HubSpot records can be updated automatically, documents can be generated using Google Docs, Google Sheets automation and Slides templates created, emails can be sent to relevant recipients, necessary tasks created, and relevant users notified. This integration also allows users to create, update, and delete data from various sources like Google Sheets, BigQuery, Salesforce and more.Business Operations Benefiting from this Integration:- Customer Support Queries Processing: Companies using Jira Service Desk and Google Workspace as a service provider can now easily streamline customer support queries.- Internal Support Queries Processing: Companies can efficiently handle internal support queries using Jira and Google Workspace.- Reporting Processes Automation: Companies can automate reporting processes by integrating Jira with Google Sheets as a database.- Approvals and access management automation.Dozens of Zenphi users are already leveraging this new integration to enhance their operations. One such success story is Tabby, a FinTech company that uses Zenphi to automate multiple tasks in Jira and Jira Service Desk.Daniil Shipilov, Head Of System Administration at Tabby, says: - Zenphi's integration with Jira has transformed our workflow. We can now automate many crucial repetitive tasks within the IT support and HR teams, significantly improving our efficiency and allowing us to focus on more strategic initiatives.Vahid Taslimi, CEO of Zenphi: - We are excited to bring this powerful integration to our users. By combining the strengths of Google Workspace and Jira, Zenphi empowers businesses to achieve a new level of productivity and efficiency. Our goal is to provide the most seamless and robust automation solutions, and this integration is a testament to that commitment.Zenphi continues to innovate, providing unparalleled automation solutions tailored to enhance productivity and streamline operations for businesses worldwide. Start your free trial today and experience the power of seamless automation.For more details, access the detailed Jira Automation guide from Zenphi, visit Zenphi's official website, or contact our support team.

