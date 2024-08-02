(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand System Integrator market 2024-2030: Share, Value, Trends, Size, Industry, Forecast, Growth, Companies, Revenue & Analysis: Market Forecast By Technology, industry and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Thailand System Integrator Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2024-2030. The system integration market in Thailand is poised for substantial growth, propelled by proactive smart city initiatives.
Thailand System Integrator market has witnessed substantial growth, primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of digital technologies across various industries, driven by initiatives such as Thailand 4.0 and smart city projects. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 had a profound impact on Thailand's system integrator market, particularly affecting the manufacturing sector due to disrupted supply chains and reduced raw material availability. Consequently, Thailand's manufacturing output experienced an 8.63% decline from 2019, totaling $127.37 billion.
However, the market rebounded in 2021, with manufacturing output increasing by 7.4% compared to 2020. Moreover, the surge in investments totaling $2.88 billion in high-tech industrial zones across Chonburi, Chachoengsao, and Rayong in 2022, with a focus on cutting-edge technologies such as Industry 4.0 in manufacturing and preparations for 5G infrastructure in the telecom sector, has significantly boosted the demand for system integrators.
With aspirations to establish 100 smart cities by the end of 2024 as part of the Thailand 4.0 initiative, and bolstered by a proposed budget allocation of 168.75 million for fiscal year 2024 by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, the market is positioned for rapid expansion. Additionally, the Thai government is actively promoting industrial development and infrastructure projects within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), with aims to attract $55 billion in combined public and private investments.
Furthermore, the implementation of the "30/30 policy" to produce 725,000 electric passenger cars and pick-up trucks, alongside 675,000 electric motorcycles, underscores the substantial demand for system integrators in the automotive sector. These integrators are crucial for facilitating the seamless integration of automation, robotics, and data analytics solutions into manufacturing processes.
Market Segmentation by Technology
The SCADA technology holds the largest revenue share in the Thailand smart city industry owing to its versatility in a wide range of applications, including manufacturing, utilities, and oil & gas, making it an essential element in ensuring operational efficiency.
Market Segmentation by Industry
IT and Telecom segment garnered a major revenue share in the Thailand System Integrator market in 2023, driven by an increase in IT spending which reached $25.7 billion in 2023 owing to businesses' adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and 5G which necessitated seamless integration and optimization of intricate systems, consequently amplifying the demand for system integrators across the country.
Key Attractiveness of the Report
10 Years of Market Numbers Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023 Base Year: 2023 Forecast Data until 2030 Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market Major Upcoming Developments and Projects
Key Highlights of the Report
Thailand System Integrator Market Overview Thailand System Integrator Market Outlook Thailand System Integrator Market Forecast Thailand System Integrator Market Porter's Five Forces Thailand System Integrator Market Industry Life Cycle Thailand System Integrator Market Drivers and Restraints Thailand System Integrator Market Trends Historical Data and Forecast of Thailand System Integrator Market Revenues, for the Period 2020-2030F Historical Market Data and Forecast of Revenues, By Technology, for the Period 2020-2030F Historical Market Data and Forecast of Revenues, By Industry, for the Period 2020-2030F Key Performance Indicators Market Opportunity Assessment Competitive Benchmarking Company Profiles Key Strategic Recommendations Market Scope and Segmentation
Company Profiles
Proen Corp PCL Information and Communication Networks (ICN) PCL CDG Group MFEC PCL SVOA PCL Loxley PCL Vintcom Technology PCL Metro Systems Corp. PCL G-Able PCL NAT Absolute Technologies PCL
By Technology
Human-Machine Interface (HMI) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Machine Vision Industrial Robotics Industrial PC Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Others
By Industry
IT & Telecom Manufacturing (Automotive, Electric and electronic, etc.) BFSI Oil & Gas Transportation and Logistics Healthcare Defence & Security Retail Others
