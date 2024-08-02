Dubai To Host Middle East's Biggest Event On Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petroproducts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- India's phenol imports have surged to an impressive 4.2 lakhs over the past year, driven by the nation's growing demand within the thriving chemical and petrochemical (CPC) sector. As India cements its status as a premier hub on the global stage, foreign investments are flooding in, accelerating sector growth.Currently valued at $178 billion USD, India's CPC industry is projected to reach approximately $300 billion USD by 2025. The pandemic has prompted a diversification of the global CPC supply chain, leading companies to seek regions with lucrative business environments and favorable investment policies. India emerges as a prime destination for these investments, bolstered by Asia's increasing role in CPC production and sales.A newly published report delves deeply into the CPC industry's landscape, focusing on individual states and union territories. This comprehensive analysis is a valuable resource for stakeholders, highlighting regional strengths and opportunities to aid efficient investment decision-making. The report's insights can be harnessed to unlock the industry's untapped potential and guide future evidence-based policymaking or incentives.The report offers an extensive overview of India's CPC industry on both international and national fronts, highlighting key growth drivers and state-specific incentives. It also includes a state-level cluster analysis of the chemical industry.Against the backdrop of the rapid growth in the chemical and petrochemical industry, the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024 offers a timely and essential opportunity for industry participants. Scheduled for August 21-22, 2024, at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai, this event serves as a crucial platform for networking, collaboration, and information exchange.Organized by Rex Conferences, a leading consultant in the bitumen, oil & gas, and road construction sectors in India and the Middle East, the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024 is renowned for fostering industry collaboration. With over 300 delegates already confirmed and more than 80 sponsors participating, this event promises to be a landmark occasion in the industry.Reasons to Attend Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024.Valuable Networking: Connect with over 300 industry delegates and more than 80 sponsors. Engage with key decision-makers, industry experts, and potential business partners from around the world..Informative Presentations: Access in-depth presentations and discussions led by leading professionals in the chemical and petrochemical industry. Learn about the latest technological advancements, market trends, and regulatory changes..Investment Prospects: Explore lucrative investment opportunities within India's rapidly expanding chemical and petrochemical sector. Gain insights into regional strengths, opportunities, and state-specific incentives to guide efficient investment decisions..Industry Collaboration: Join collaborative sessions aimed at fostering partnerships and innovation within the industry. Share ideas and strategies to navigate challenges and leverage opportunities in the global CPC market..Exclusive Reports: Obtain detailed reports on the CPC industry, highlighting growth drivers, investment potential, and state-level cluster analysis. Use these reports to make informed business decisions and strategic plans..Showcase Innovations: Exhibitors can present their latest products, services, and innovations to a targeted audience. Increase visibility and recognition at one of the most significant industry gatherings of the year.Participation DetailsInterested parties can register as Delegates, Exhibitors, or Sponsors for the Conference and Expo on August 21-22, 2024, at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai. Further details and registration options are available online.

