Turkey Blocks Access To Instagram, Reports Say
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Turkey, on Friday, blocked access to social media platform Instagram. The country's Information and Communication Technologies Authority did not cite a reason for the move. The mobile app is also currently inaccessible, reported Reuters. Also Read
| Turkey's Erdogan Escalates Anti-Israel Rhetoric With Threat of Intervention
Turkey's internet regulator blocked access to Instagram as a senior aide to country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the social media platform for“censorship” of posts related to Hamas Political chief Ismail Haniyeh's death.
On Wednesday, Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish communications official had accused Instagram of“actively preventing people from posting messages of condolences for the passing of Hamas leader Haniyeh without citing any policy violations.”
(Check back for more updates)
