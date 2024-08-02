Biden's To Blame For US Inflation

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A jump in transfer payments, that is, cash outlays to individuals, unleashed the inflation of the 2020s.

The administration provided emergency subsidies to individuals during the collapse of 2020, but the incoming Biden administration doubled down on subsidies, even after the was in full recovery.

In 2022 (“Supply-side inflation and its cures”) I showed that fiscal largesse, not monetary ease, drove the inflation of the past several years. Fast forward to 2024, the Biden administration's fiscal policy continues to drive inflation and the hangover probably will last through 2025.