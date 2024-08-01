GLOBAL INSURANCE SYMPOSIUM ANNOUNCES REGISTRATION AND 2025 THEME

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for the 2025 Global Insurance Symposium (GIS) in Greater Des Moines (DSM) is officially open. GIS offers an educational and networking opportunity that brings together over 500 insurance and services company executives, national and international regulators, state and representatives, entrepreneurs, and startup tech firms.

The theme of the symposium's 11th annual event is Insuring a World of Opportunity.

The symposium will occur next spring on Tuesday, April 15, and Wednesday, April 16, at the Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines. Since launching over a decade ago, the Global Insurance Symposium has hosted thousands of attendees from more than 13 countries.

"The Global Insurance Symposium is a must-attend event for everyone in the finance and insurance sector looking to dive deeper into trends in the industry," said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen. "It's an opportunity to expand your network on a global scale as the event provides attendees with insights from across the world right here in Iowa."

The insurance industry has a significant global presence, and this year's symposium will unite representatives from across the country and the world in Des Moines, at the heart of America. The program will center around what new opportunities are arising in the insurance industry on a local and global scale.

"Greater Des Moines is a renowned region in the insurance industry, making it the perfect place for this global conference," said Tiffany Tauscheck, President & CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "It's our honor to host hundreds of regulators, insurance professionals and startups from all over the world in DSM. Here they have the opportunity to connect with thought leaders and learn about the future of the insurance industry."

Julie Pearce, Consultant at the Iowa Department of Insurance & Financial Services, joins Christian Walk, Senior Vice President and Associated General Counsel for Global Atlantic Financial Company, as co-chairs of the 2025 event.



To register for GIS, click here .

Save $100 on registration with early bird pricing, available until Jan. 1, 2025.

Additional event details will be

released in the months leading to the symposium.

About the Global Insurance Symposium

Established in 2014, the Global Insurance Symposium is the premier event for insurance professionals and regulatory authorities to hear from the world's most renowned insurance experts and to interact with fellow insurance industry colleagues from around the world. To learn more, visit

.

