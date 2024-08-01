New Leadership Joins Board Of Directors Of Children's Mercy Kansas City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Children's Mercy Kansas City has added two prominent leaders to leadership positions on its Board of Directors: Diane Gallagher is the Chair and Kevin Barth is Vice Chair.



Diane Gallagher is Vice President, Civic & Community Initiatives, Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. She brings more than 30 years of leadership and communication and community relations experience.



Kevin Barth is Chairman & CEO, Kansas City Region, Commerce Bank, and EVP of Commerce Bancshares, He has more than 30 years of experience at Commerce Bank, overseeing strategic initiatives and growth.



“Our Board members guide Children's Mercy in pursuing excellence in the delivery of safe, high-quality care to our patients and families,” said Children's Mercy President and CEO Paul Kempinski, MS, FACHE.“Diane and Kevin have a long history of working in various ways with Children's Mercy and are fully committed to improving the lives of children and their families through providing world-class clinical care and leading-edge research.”



Children's Mercy also welcomes Ashley McClellan, FACHE, MHA, MBA, DHA; Kevin Bryant, MBA; and Paul McLaughlin to its Board of Directors.



Ashley McClellan is CEO and founder of MedCurate, bringing 20 years of healthcare leadership experience in community, rural, specialty and quaternary hospitals, which includes serving in CEO roles at HCA Midwest Health – Research Medical Center, The Woman's Hospital of Texas, and Medical City Lewisville.



Kevin Bryant is Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Evergy. Bryant has served in an executive role at the energy company and its predecessor organizations (Great Plains Energy and KCP&L) for more than 18 years focused on strategy, treasury, finance, operations, and risk.



Paul E. McLaughlin is a retired attorney and private investor in Kansas City, Missouri. He has previously served as Vice Chair and Chair of the Children's Mercy Board of Directors.



“We want to thank Bill Krueger for his 9 years of service to the Children's Mercy Board of Directors,” said Diane Gallagher, Children's Mercy, Board Chair.“Bill has provided strong leadership, and we are grateful that he will continue to contribute to this organization for an additional year. Our directors are committed to ensuring the well-being of the children of our community remains a top priority.”



About Children's Mercy Kansas City



Founded in 1897, Children's Mercy is a leading independent children's health organization dedicated to holistic care, translational research, educating caregivers and breakthrough innovation to create a world of well-being for all children. With not-for-profit hospitals in Missouri and Kansas, and numerous specialty clinics in both states, Children's Mercy provides the highest level of care for children from birth through the age of 21. U.S. News & World Report has repeatedly ranked Children's Mercy as one of“America's Best Children's Hospitals.” For the fifth consecutive time in a row, Children's Mercy has achieved Magnet nursing designation, awarded to only about 8% of all hospitals nationally, for excellence in quality care. More than 800 pediatric specialists, researchers and faculty are actively involved in clinical care, pediatric research and education of the next generation of pediatric specialists. Thanks to generous philanthropic and volunteer support, Children's Mercy provides hope, comfort and the prospect of brighter tomorrows to every child who passes through its doors.

