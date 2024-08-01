Heartland Dental And Concorde Career Colleges Announce Groundbreaking Partnership To Develop Co-Branded Campus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New campus in Florida will train up to 190 hygienists and dental assistants annually

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and EFFINGHAM, Ill., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges , the healthcare education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. , and Heartland Dental today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to develop a co-branded campus for dental hygiene and dental assistant programs. Heartland Dental is one of the largest dental support organizations in the nation, with more than 23,000 employees at more than 1,750 supported dental offices.



The partnership is designed to help address Heartland Dental-supported practices' significant demand for dental hygienists and dental assistants in specific markets. The first campus, scheduled to open in fall 2025 in Fort Myers, Fla., will train up to 120 dental hygienists and 72 dental assistants annually using Concorde's curriculum, instructors and student support services. Heartland Dental is funding the total cost of the construction, including durable equipment and initial supplies. The company will also provide scholarships to students.

"In all my years in the dental field and at Heartland Dental, our investment in education and commitment to making opportunities available for individuals to grow their skills has been at the heart of who we are. Our partnership with Concorde has supported this commitment and our culture of education for many years. We know there is a strong need in the communities we serve for dental care, and the opportunity to establish a co-branded campus with Concorde to help meet this need with skilled dental hygienists and dental assistants is remarkable. We knew Concorde was the right partner for this venture given their deep expertise and strong curriculum in these areas," shared Pat Bauer, Heartland Dental President and CEO.

"This groundbreaking partnership builds upon the alliance of two organizations that are committed to increasing access to dental services across the United States," said Kevin Prehn, President of Concorde Career Colleges. "Through our existing partnership with Heartland, we have seen how they are invested in their employees and are continually innovating to ensure the success of their supported practices. And, as one of the leading educators of dental hygienists and dental assistants in the nation, Concorde is uniquely positioned to help meet workforce needs in Heartland-supported practices while creating pathways to employment for our graduates."

Nationwide, employment of dental hygienists and dental assistants is projected to grow 7% from 2022 to 2032, faster than the average for all occupations.1 In states where Concorde has multiple campuses, the demand is significantly higher. In Florida, dental hygienists and dental assistants have

a 15.8% and 15.7% projected job growth, respectively, between 2023 and 2031.2

Concorde currently has more than 1,900 students in its dental hygiene and dental assisting programs, which are offered at 14 and 16 of Concorde's 17 campus locations, respectively. The institution's dental hygiene curriculum blends online and on-ground coursework with in-person lab instruction and clinical experience to prepare students to enter the dental industry in as few as 17 months.3 The institution's dental assistant diploma curriculum combines foundational concepts of dental care and front office operations with an externship to prepare students for the profession in as few as eight months.4

Heartland Dental has collaborated with Concorde for several years to address its need for dental hygienists, including

student scholarships , company-sponsored dental hygiene labs on campus and graduate pinning ceremonies. The company also supports Concorde's

pediatric community events that offer free dental services. To date, Heartland has hired 325 Concorde dental hygiene graduates.

1Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Outlook for Dental Hygienists and Dental Assistants nationally, 2022-2032, viewed July 30, 2024.

2Source: Florida Department of Commerce, Employment Projections for Dental Hygienists and Dental Assistants in Florida 2023-2031, viewed July 30, 2024.

3,4Program length may be subject to change dependent on transfer credits and course schedule. Please refer to current course catalog for more information. Concorde does not guarantee admittance, graduation, employment, or salary.

About Concorde Career Colleges

Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare division of

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI ), operates 17 healthcare focused campuses across eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, preparing America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical settings. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic, and other healthcare roles. Concorde schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit concorde or

uti or, or visit us on LinkedIn at @Concorde Career Colleges and @UniversalTechnicalInstitute or on X (formerly Twitter) at @ConcordeCareer or @news_UTI.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of

Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,800 doctors in over 1,750 locations across 39 states and the

District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit

heartland .

