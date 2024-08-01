Uruguay Amplifies Tech Focus With Apple-Linked Growthx College

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay is leading a tech education in Latin America with the introduction of GrowthX College.



Founded by Jan Kostadinov, Julián Di Iulio, and Matías Carrera, the college emphasizes growth marketing, product management, and entrepreneurship.



Its courses, designed for completion in six to eight months, target the region's skills gap.



Moreover, GrowthX Colleg boasts a faculty comprising professionals from leading tech companies, including Apple.



These experts bring invaluable real-world insights into the classroom. Jan Kostadinov explains, "Our professors, tackling industry problems in real-time, prepare students for future challenges."



Furthermore, the college adopts a modern operational model with courses starting on November 15 and a tuition fee of $4,000.







To enhance accessibility, GrowthX collaborates with banks to offer financing options for up to 24 months.



Julián Di Iulio, the COO, praises the college's innovative system, stating, "We've surpassed traditional universities in dynamism and relevance."



Additionally, an initial investment of $250,000 from an Argentine cybersecurity investor supports the college's focus on quality education and job market readiness.



Matías Carrera criticizes traditional education models, stating, "Traditional universities equip students with only 10% of what the job market demands today." GrowthX aims to close this significant gap.

Uruguay Leads a Tech Education Revolution in Latin América

Uruguay's high internet penetration and tech-savvy schools encourage ventures like GrowthX College.



The country stands as a notable leader in technology exports per capita within Latin America.



Moreover, it ranks as the largest per-capita exporter of software in the region and shines among the top globally.



In 2021, the country achieved over $600 million in IT services exports to the United States. Significantly, the U.S. represents 65-70% of its software exports.



This impressive achievement stems from Uruguay's emphasis on high-quality computer science education.



Additionally, supportive government policies actively promote tech exports, further enhancing this success.

