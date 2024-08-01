Freddy's Offers Free Mini One-Topping Sundae With Purchase For National Frozen Custard Day

( MENAFN - PR Newswire) WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day this year by offering a free mini one-topping sundae with the purchase of a menu item on Thursday, Aug. 8. The offer is available to all guests through dine-in, drive-thru, carryout, and mobile app and web orders. Use code CD2024 at checkout for orders placed through Freddy's app and website. Visit to learn more.

