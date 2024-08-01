From Hong Kong To The World - Sing Sing Rabbit And Kelly Chen Wins Big At Collision Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Day When We Fall In Love MV poster

- says Sing Sing Rabbit, expressing her excitement and disbelief KONG, CHINA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sing Sing Rabbit has just rocked the animation world. Her video, The Day When We Fall In Love featuring super star Kelly Chen snagged the Silver award at the 1st Collision Awards, right behind Daft Punk's Gold-winning entry. Previously she has garnered an impressive 12 Telly Awards and had her work showcased at the prestigious Cinequest Film Festival. This latest accolade further cements her status as a visionary artist pushing the limits of creative expression.THE COLLISION AWARDSThe Collision Awards have set the stage ablaze again by celebrating the finest in animation and motion graphics. This high-octane event attracted entries from industry giants like Netflix, Paramount Pictures, and Walt Disney Studios. An elite jury, featuring animation icons such as Sarah Cox from Aardman and Ronnie del Carmen of Pixar's "Inside Out," meticulously selected the most groundbreaking works. Amidst this fierce competition, Sing Sing Rabbit's Silver win is a dazzling achievement. Her success amidst such prestigious contenders marks a thrilling moment in the animation world, that has elevated her work to new heights.A REMARKABLE TRIUMPHWinning Silver at the 1st Collision Awards is no small feat, especially in a field dominated by titans like Daft Punk, who clinched Gold. This award places Sing Sing Rabbit in the upper echelons of the animation and music video industries, highlighting her as a force to be reckoned with. Her ability to captivate audiences with her innovative storytelling and ingenious visual style has now been officially recognized on a global stage.FROM VISION TO REALITYThe Day When We Fall In Love is a mesmerizing blend of sci-fi fantasy and heartfelt storytelling, inspired by the stars and the boundless possibilities of love. Sing Sing Rabbit envisioned a narrative that would transport viewers to otherworldly realms, filled with vibrant colors, intricate sets, and compelling characters.Creating such an ambitious project in Hong Kong presented its own set of challenges. Limited budgets, scarce access to advanced technology, and a smaller market size made the production process an uphill battle. However, these obstacles only fueled the team's determination to bring their vision to life.Collaborating with Votion Studios and Bad Clay Studio provided the cutting-edge XR technology and VFX expertise needed to create the video's stunning visuals. Innovative solutions, such as repurposing everyday objects into imaginative props, added a unique charm to the production."Being recognized among such renowned artists is a profound honor," says director A.T. "Our journey was fraught with challenges, but our passion and creativity shone through to prove that even with constraints, extraordinary art can be made."MEET THE ARTISTSing Sing Rabbit, the enigmatic artist behind the giant rabbit head mask, has been turning heads and capturing hearts with her eccentric performance style and visionary artistry. Over the years, Sing Sing Rabbit has collaborated with entertainment giants like Yoshimoto Kogyo in Japan and graced the stage at the Okinawa International Film Festival. Her music has also been featured in globally popular mobile games such as CYTUS 2, DEEMO, and VOEZ, solidifying her presence in the gaming and music industries.Kelly Chen, hailed as the "Queen of EDM," brought her electrifying energy to The Day When We Fall In Love. Known for her commanding stage presence, Kelly's collaboration with Sing Sing Rabbit elevated the music video to new creative heights.Together, these two powerhouse artists, under the banner of UNDERTHEPILLOW LIMITED, have pushed what's possible in music video production by creating works that are visually stunning.CHARTING THE FUTUREThis Silver win at the Collision Awards propels Sing Sing Rabbit and her team into the stratosphere of creative recognition. The award opens doors to new opportunities and collaborations. The buzz around The Day When We Fall In Love has already sparked interest in potential future projects, including more more cutting-edge music videos and innovative multimedia experiences.Excited by this momentum, Sing Sing Rabbit is setting her sights even higher, with plans to submit her groundbreaking work for prestigious accolades like the Grammys. "This win is just the beginning," says Sing Sing Rabbit. "We're ready to smash new artistic horizons and inspire the world with our art."Don't just take our word for it-experience the brilliance of this amazing work for yourself.

