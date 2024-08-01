Turkiye Reports Drop In Natural Gas Imports

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkiye's natural gas imports decreased by 21.9 percent in May
compared to the same month last year, reaching approximately 2
billion, 882 million, and 340 thousand cubic metres.
According to the energy market Regulatory Authority's "Natural
Gas Market Sector Report" for May, 2 billion, 336 million, 480
thousand cubic metres of imports were made through pipelines, and
545 million, 860 thousand cubic metres were made through liquefied
natural gas (LNG) facilities.
Total Natural gas imports decreased by 21.9 percent compared to
3 billion 692 million 270 thousand cubic metres in May last year,
reaching approximately 2 billion 882 million 340 thousand cubic
metres.
The highest natural gas imports in May were made from
Azerbaijan, with 1 billion, 8 million, and 580 thousand cubic
metres. This country was followed by Russia with 734 million 410
thousand cubic metres and Iran with 593 million 490 thousand cubic
metres.
During this period, 371 million 640 thousand cubic metres of LNG
were imported from Algeria.
Gas consumption in residences decreased by 53.3 percent.
Total natural gas consumption in the country decreased by 26
percent on an annual basis in May, falling to 3 billion, 203
million, and 640 thousand cubic metres.
Natural gas consumption in the industrial sector increased by
9.7 percent and was recorded at 1 billion 99 million cubic metres.
Natural gas consumption in power plants decreased by 20 percent,
falling to 633 million 960 thousand cubic metres.
Natural gas consumption in residences decreased by 53.3 percent
in May, falling to 851 million 530 thousand cubic metres.
Turkiye's natural gas stock decreased by 21.1 percent in May
compared to the same month last year, reaching approximately 3
billion, 685 million, and 300 thousand cubic metres.
Approximately 3 billion 412 million 220 thousand cubic metres of
natural gas stock are in underground storage facilities, while 273
million 80 thousand cubic metres are in LNG terminals.
MENAFN01082024000195011045ID1108507939
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.