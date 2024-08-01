Turkiye Reports Drop In Natural Gas Imports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye's natural imports decreased by 21.9 percent in May compared to the same month last year, reaching approximately 2 billion, 882 million, and 340 thousand cubic metres.

According to the Regulatory Authority's "Natural Gas Market Sector Report" for May, 2 billion, 336 million, 480 thousand cubic metres of imports were made through pipelines, and 545 million, 860 thousand cubic metres were made through liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities.

Total imports decreased by 21.9 percent compared to 3 billion 692 million 270 thousand cubic metres in May last year, reaching approximately 2 billion 882 million 340 thousand cubic metres.

The highest natural gas imports in May were made from Azerbaijan, with 1 billion, 8 million, and 580 thousand cubic metres. This country was followed by Russia with 734 million 410 thousand cubic metres and Iran with 593 million 490 thousand cubic metres.

During this period, 371 million 640 thousand cubic metres of LNG were imported from Algeria.

Gas consumption in residences decreased by 53.3 percent.

Total natural gas consumption in the country decreased by 26 percent on an annual basis in May, falling to 3 billion, 203 million, and 640 thousand cubic metres.

Natural gas consumption in the industrial sector increased by 9.7 percent and was recorded at 1 billion 99 million cubic metres. Natural gas consumption in power plants decreased by 20 percent, falling to 633 million 960 thousand cubic metres.

Natural gas consumption in residences decreased by 53.3 percent in May, falling to 851 million 530 thousand cubic metres.

Turkiye's natural gas stock decreased by 21.1 percent in May compared to the same month last year, reaching approximately 3 billion, 685 million, and 300 thousand cubic metres.

Approximately 3 billion 412 million 220 thousand cubic metres of natural gas stock are in underground storage facilities, while 273 million 80 thousand cubic metres are in LNG terminals.