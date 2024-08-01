Personnel Decisions Being Prepared At Governmental Level - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced personnel decisions at the governmental level.

He said this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"At the governmental level, we are preparing personnel decisions and additional decisions so that this fall more Ukrainian children will be able to study in not online, but normally – so that school life can be as normal as it is possible now, in times of war," he said.

Zelensky said that on Thursday, August 1, he held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Ukraine's recovery, particularly based on the results of the president's trip to Kharkiv, Rivne, the Poltava and Volyn regions and the meetings he held.

"This concerns the completion of facilities, key recovery priorities, and people capable of ensuring the full implementation of state tasks," he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine