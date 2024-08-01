Heavy Rain Claims 24 Lives N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- At least 24 people lost their lives and 17 others as rain lashed various parts of Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, said authority on Thursday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the deceased are six men, six women, and 12 children, while 17 people have sustained injuries, including eight men, three women, and six children in the past three days as monsoon rains lashed various parts of KPK. It further said that excessive rainfall led to saturated flood basins, overflowing rivers, and overwhelmed the natural drainage systems, directly causing widespread flooding.

The loss of lives occurred mainly due to roof collapses and other rain-related incidents. Meanwhile, flash floods and house collapses were also reported in Hangu, Haripur, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Charsadda, Mohmand, Bajaur, and Abbottabad districts of KPK. (end)

