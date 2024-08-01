KAUH, Palestinian Delegation Discuss Medical Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramtha, August 1 (Petra) - Director General of King Abdullah University Hospital (KAUH), Dr. Khaldoun Bashaireh, on Thursday discussed ways of joint cooperation with a delegation from the Palestinian Ministry
of health
and Director General of Palestinian Ahli Hospital.
The two sides also went over the possibility of providing training programs for technicians and workers in the Palestinian health sector in the radiotherapy and nuclear medicine
fields and various medical specialties, according to a KAUH statement.
In this regard, Bashaireh referred to the training programs and fellowships recognized by Jordan Medical Council (JMC) and the Arab Board of Heath Specialisations (ABHS).
Meanwhile, the Palestinian delegation was briefed on the medical capabilities of the hospital's various departments, infrastructure, and medical services provided to patients.
MENAFN01082024000117011021ID1108507585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.