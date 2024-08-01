Brazil Week In Saudi Arabia Welcomes Applications
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – Registrations are open for Brazilian companies interested in participating in the Brazil Week in Saudi Arabia in November. Over seven days, Brazilian food and beverages will be displayed at LuLu Hypermarket retail stores in the Arab country as part of the Brazil on Display program spearheaded by the Brazilian Trade and investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).
According to a statement, ApexBrasil will select products by Brazilian companies interested in entering the Saudi market. Registrations will be accepted until August 18, and Brazil Week runs from November 17 to 23 across all the chain's stores in the country.
LuLu is one of Saudi Arabia's major hypermarket groups, with 60 stores, and sells everything from fresh foods to electronics and fashion items. ApexBrasil adds that Gulf state has a growing demand for foods and beverages due to a rapidly growing population and a favorable living standard.
Brazil Week in Saudi Arabia's s election
Applications are welcomed from Brazilian food and beverage companies that have experience in exporting, an English website and portfolio, and an English-speaking sales representative. ApexBrasil points out that products prohibited in Saudi Arabia like pork and alcoholic beverages will be automatically removed from the selection, adding that the final decision on which products will participate in Brazil Week is up to the retailer partner.
Quick facts:
Brazil Week at the LuLy Hypermarket in Saudi Arabia
November 17-23, 2024
Applications: July 22 through August 18 at link
Regulations aqui
Read more:
Saudi Arabia wants Brazil in its mining industry
Saudis open market for Brazilian seeds
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
©Amer Hilbai/AFP
The post Brazil Week in Saudi Arabia welcomes applications appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
MENAFN01082024000213011057ID1108507459
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.