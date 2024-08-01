Alsana's New 2023 Treatment Outcomes Report Reveals Virtual Treatment Success And Extraordinary Patient Care Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Data demonstrates patient desire for virtual and

power of Adaptive Care Model® in reducing eating disorder symptoms

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsana ,

an eating disorder recovery community, released its 2023 Treatment Outcomes Report, revealing that 91% of clients reported virtual treatment options provided comprehensive and adaptive care. Alsana's ongoing Perception of Care (PoC) and treatment outcomes survey identifies opportunities for improvement and provides patients the chance to reflect on their care experience. Of the clients enrolled in virtual treatment, 97% said they "would recommend Alsana to others in need of treatment."

Furthermore, 97% of those who identify as LGBTQ+ described Alsana as an accepting and affirming environment, while 99% reported that their sexual and gender identity was affirmed by the clinical team.

"Eating disorders are a festering mental health condition that don't just affect one's physical body, but also quality of life and mental state," said Allan Benham, CEO of Alsana. "Our clinical team is comprised of professionals who use the Adaptive Care Model® to approach the body, mind and soul for holistic healing. Alsana's in-person or virtual treatment journey utilizes the power of community and connection to support patients every step of the way for sustained recovery."

The 2023 Eating Disorder Examination Questionnaire (EDE-Q), which surveyed respondents located at in-person treatment programs, features substantial data supporting the efficacy of eating disorder treatment, affirming care and positive treatment outcomes and reviews. The 2023 results demonstrated significant improvement in eating disorder symptoms (with a large effect size of .415). This measurement quantifies eating disorder symptom changes from admission to discharge.

Among the Treatment Outcomes Report measurements, clients saw the most improvement in their quality of life, reporting statistically significant improvement before and after treatment with the largest effect size of .481. Other positive outcomes found in the report include improvements in anxiety, depression and trauma related symptoms, emotion regulation, and the compulsive exercise test.

Alsana offers in-person Residential and PHP/IOP programs in Alabama, California and Missouri as well as thriving virtual programs across the U.S. For more information on Alsana's in-person or virtual treatment options or support services, visit Alsana .

Alsana's full 2023 outcomes report is available for download here .

About Alsana®

Alsana is an eating recovery community with virtual Partial Hospitalization (PHP ) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP )

programs across the United States, in addition to Residential , PHP /IOP

programs in Alabama, California, and Missouri. Its eating disorder treatment programs are compassion-focused, evidence-based, and designed in alignment with Alsana's Adaptive Care Model®. This whole-person approach addresses healing in all areas of clients' lives by integrating medical , nutritional , and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies.

Alsana serves adult clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding,

and

co-occurring mental health conditions . Alsana's programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as "diabulimia ." Learn more at .

