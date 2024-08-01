William Cayton, Jr. Announces The Release Of His First Novel: Rats Of Wrightenberry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Available August 1, 2024

This inspirational work tells the story of a roadie turned director, who reflects on his past life from his birth in the 1960s to the turn of the century.

BELHAVEN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- North Carolina native, William Cayton, Jr. is thrilled to announce the release of his first novel, Rats of Wrightenberry .This inspirational work tells the story of a roadie turned film director, who reflects on his past life from his birth in the sixties to the turn of the century.Rats of Wrightenberry is a coming-of-age story providing the reader with a look into how an addict is created and how he freed himself from those chains. Set against the historical backdrop of America from the 1960s through the turn of the century, our narrator takes us on a journey into his life, family, and personal struggles before finding wisdom and peace provided by the passage of years.The novel's narrator, Kidd, moves from his rural home in North Carolina to Chicago in the late 1960s. There he is introduced to the underground world of sex, drugs, and alcohol. Dropping out of school, Kidd works odd jobs before getting work in the entertainment industry as a roadie. This eventually leads him to film school before he starts making movies where he meets some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.If you liked Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Naked Lunch, or Where the Crawdads Sing, then you will enjoy this novel. If you have struggled with addiction or know someone who has fallen to this disease, you will want to read this book.About William Cayton, Jr.:William Cayton, Jr. was born in Washington, N.C. and has worked as a musician and stagehand with some of the biggest bands in the world: Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, The Grateful Dead, etc. He studied filmmaking at UNC-Greensboro before beginning his career working on Hollywood pictures and independent films spanning more than twenty-five years.Available for purchase at or here .

