Forest Hills Cemeterymidtown Announces Re-Opening Of Historic Abbey Mausoleum, Original Resting Place Of Elvis Presley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Views of Abbey Mausoleum in 2024 and 1977 during interment of Elvis Presley

On August 2, 2024, Forest Hills Cemetery–Midtown will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at its historic Abbey Mausoleum, original resting place of Elvis Presley.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On August 2, 2024, Forest Hills Cemetery – Midtown will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at its historic Abbey Mausoleum, which has been completely renovated to not only highlight its original beauty, but also offer a new cremation niche bank. The mausoleum was built in 1915 and has rich historical significance. It was the original resting place of Elvis Presley in 1977, as well as his mother, Gladys Presley, and many prominent local politicians, including former Governor Malcolm Patterson.Established in 1888, Forest Hills Cemetery – Midtown is one of the oldest cemeteries in Memphis. It provides individualized services designed to meet the needs of each family, including traditional in-ground burials, cremation, lawn crypts, and mausoleum niches. The historic mausoleum has been closed to the public since 2017, but will be open for viewing starting Monday, August 5.The history and sanctity of the Abbey Mausoleum has been maintained throughout these renovations, and the spaces originally occupied by Mr. Presley and his mother remain preserved with special commemorative details.The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 am Central on Friday, August 2.Forest Hills Cemetery – Midtown is part of the Everstory Partners brand, whose mission is to create supportive spaces where individuals and families can find solace, meaning, and hope in the midst of loss. Everstory is our brand promise, created in April 2023, to destigmatize death care. Everstory is a unique blend of long-standing traditions of caring for the deceased with a fresh perspective that death is a natural and beautiful part of the human experience that should be planned and celebrated.Since 1999, the company has grown to include 469 cemetery, funeral, and crematory locations serving more than 65,000 families a year across the United States and Puerto Rico.For media inquiries, please contact us as follows: Michele Stone, Vice-President of People Operations and Quality, ...; 215.826.2853Visit for more information.

Michele Stone

Everstory Partners

+1 503-381-9361

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook