Families Fighting Flu And Voices For Vaccines Introduce 'How To Host A Vaccine Clinic' Step-By-Step Guide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Tool offers tips and advice on how to host a successful immunization in your community.

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a kickoff to National Immunization Awareness Month, which is held each August, Families Fighting Flu and Voices for Vaccines are launching a new toolkit aimed at increasing the number of vaccine clinics being held around the U.S. this coming respiratory season.The step-by-step guide offers expert advice and science-based evidence on every element of hosting such an event, including considerations like how to identify vaccine providers in your community, the necessary logistics of vaccine administration, deciding on a target audience, and how to promote an event to reach members of the community.“Each year, we hear from organizations and individuals who want to help their community by offering immunization clinics,” said Karen Ernst, Director of Voices for Vaccines.“Local community-driven clinics have some of the best results in terms of the number of vaccines administered. So, we wanted to find a way to make hosting a clinic as easy as possible for interested stakeholders. The more clinics we host, the more vaccines we administer, means less disease burden and hopefully fewer deaths from preventable diseases.”For example, during the most recent flu season, the CDC estimates there have been at least 35 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 25,00 deaths. Additionally, there have been 187 pediatric deaths.“For our families, each case of the flu has been one too many,” said Michele Slafkosky, Executive Director of Families Fighting Flu.“Each year, many of our members host vaccine clinics in honor of their loved ones who were either very sick or died from the flu. We drew on their experiences and information to help guide this toolkit and further the reach of the important work they are doing in their communities.” The CDC urges all Americans over the age of 6 months to get an annual flu vaccine and COVID shot ahead of the coming respiratory season. RSV vaccines are also recommended for older American, pregnant people and those with certain at-riskconditions.Members of Families Fighting Flu and Voices for Vaccines are available for interviewsupon request.About Families Fighting Flu:Founded in 2004, Families Fighting Flu, (FFF) is a national, nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to honoring loved ones who have suffered serious medical complications or died from influenza. The organization is commemorating 20 years of advocacy protecting children, families, and all communities from the flu.About Voices for Vaccines:Voices for Vaccines is a family-led organization that serves as a catalyst to spark positive peer-to-peer conversations about vaccines and the diseases they prevent by supporting communities, building networks, and developing fact-based content that enables parents to make healthy, informed decisions about vaccination for their children and their communities.

Jen Daly

Gray Media Group

+1 617-305-4160

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X