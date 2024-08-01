A Woman's Place Launches Innovative Centering Pregnancy Program In Naples, FL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Holly MillerNAPLES, FL, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Woman's Place proudly announces the launch of its new Centering Pregnancy program, an innovative approach to prenatal care that is set to transform the experiences of expecting mothers in Southwest Florida. The community is invited to learn more about this groundbreaking program at a special kick-off event.Event Details:What: Kick-Off of Our New Centering Pregnancy ProgramWhen: August 8th, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PMWhere: 90 Cypress Way East, Suite 40, Naples, FL 34110Light refreshments will be provided. Healthcare providers, expecting parents, and the general public are all welcome to attend this exciting event. RSVP is encouraged on our website: .About Centering Pregnancy:Centering Pregnancy is an innovative group prenatal care model developed by the Centering Healthcare Institute. It brings together women with similar due dates in a comfortable group setting, offering them a unique opportunity to share their experiences and learn from one another. This program has numerous benefits, including reducing the risk of preterm births, lowering stress among participants, and increasing breastfeeding rates. Many participants form lasting friendships that continue into parenthood."A Woman's Place is excited to offer this new program to our community. Its about empowering women with more choice around their pregnancy and transforming their prenatal experience," says Dr. Holly Miller .How Centering Pregnancy Works:-Start Time: Sessions begin around 16 weeks of pregnancy.-Group Size: Groups include 8-12 participants.-Session Length: Each visit lasts between 1.5 to 2 hours, providing significantly more time with healthcare providers compared to traditional prenatal visits.-Insurance Coverage: Centering Pregnancy is covered by insurance and incurs no additional cost.-Facilitators: Sessions are facilitated by Jessica Fuentes, CNM, and Lori Votapek, APRN, with OB Physicians also meeting all participants.-Comprehensive Care: Each visit includes traditional prenatal care along with education on nutrition, common discomforts, stress management, labor and delivery, breastfeeding, infant care, and community resources.The first group to start the Centering Pregnancy program will have due dates around the end of January to early February 2025. Providers will discuss this option with patients during early prenatal visits.Join Us:We invite you to join us in celebrating the launch of this transformative program. Discover how Centering Pregnancy can benefit you, your family, and the broader Southwest Florida community.

Carla Solis

A Woman's Place

+1 239-513-0053

email us here