SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS JULY SALES INCREASE



July marks 24 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth Best-ever July for

Crosstrek and Solterra

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, (SOA) today reported 51,702 vehicle sales for July 2024, a 2.6 percent increase compared with July 2023 (50,389). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 374,145, a 5.5 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

Subaru of America reported 51,702 vehicle sales for July 2024, its twenty-fourth consecutive month of sales increases.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.:“Thanks to the support and hard work of our dedicated Subaru retailers, July marked our twenty-fourth consecutive month of sales increases. Knowing that we offer customers some of the safest and longest-lasting vehicles on the road today reinforces our efforts to meet their needs and continue to build their trust in our brand.”

Crosstrek was the top seller, and also achieved its best July ever with 15,318 vehicles sold, a 36 percent increase over the same month in 2023. Outback followed closely behind with 14,204 vehicles sold. Forester had a strong showing with 10,682 vehicles sold and demand increasing as Subaru builds inventory transitioning to the all-new 2025 Forester model. Solterra also achieved its best July ever, up 66 percent over the previous year.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.:

"Another month of strong Crosstrek and Outback sales represents positive momentum as Subaru remains positioned for growth. Likewise, Forester's sustained recognition for outstanding safety continues to drive new and returning customers to the Subaru brand and our retailers."