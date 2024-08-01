Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Size, Share, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Ammonium Thiosulfate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Ammonium Thiosulfate Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



How big is the Ammonium Thiosulfate Market?



The global ammonium thiosulfate market was valued at US$ 378.9 million in 2023, and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period and reach US$ 701.9 million in by the end of year 2032.



What are Ammonium Thiosulfate?



Ammonium thiosulfate, with the chemical formula (NH4)2S2O3, is a white crystalline solid utilized predominantly in agriculture as a sulfur and nitrogen source for fertilizers. It also finds application in photographic fixing agents, water treatment, and as a reducing agent in diverse chemical processes. Its notable property of reducing soil compaction and enhancing soil structure makes it a valuable ingredient in soil amendment formulations.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Ammonium Thiosulfate industry?



The ammonium thiosulfate market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The market for Ammonium Thiosulfate is growing due to its extensive utilization in agriculture as a fertilizer, especially in regions facing sulfur deficiency challenges. Its appeal lies in its dual function as a sulfur and nitrogen source, making it a preferred choice for farmers aiming to enhance crop productivity and soil quality. Moreover, its usage in industrial applications like photographic fixing and water treatment adds to its market demand. As awareness of its advantages in agriculture and other sectors increases, the market is anticipated to expand further. Hence, all these factors contribute to ammonium thiosulfate market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Segmentation:



By Type



Ammonium Thiosulfate Solid

Ammonium Thiosulfate Liquid



By Application



Fertilizer

Grain Fertilizer

Cash Crop Fertilizer

Photographic Fixers

Metal Leaching



North America



United States

Canada



Europe



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Tessenderlo Group

Martin Midstream Partners

Poole Chem

TIB Chemicals

Esseco

PCI Nitrogen (Rentech Nitrogen)

Koch Fertilizer

Mears Fertilizer

Kugler

Agrium (now Nutrien)

R.W. Griffin

Hydrite Chemical

Haimen Wuyang Chemical

Juan Messina

Shakti Chemicals

Bunge Limited



