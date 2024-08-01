US-Bangla Commences Direct Flights From Dhaka To Jeddah

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: US-Bangla has begun direct flight services from Dhaka to Jeddah of Saudi Arabia on August 1.

An inauguration ceremony was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka to celebrate the launch of the airline's Dhaka-Jeddah flights. This marks the first ever connectivity between Jeddah and Dhaka by a private carrier of Bangladesh.

Muhammad Faruk Khan, for Civil and attended the ceremony as the chief guest and Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh as the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Md Faruk Khan, Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, expressed his hope that US-Bangla would serve Bangladeshi migrant workers and Umrah pilgrims with quality service and affordable fare.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director and Lutfor Rahman, CEO of US-Bangla Airlines along with other dignitaries from the travel industry were also present on the occasion.



US-Bangla is operating direct flights on Dhaka-Jeddah route with 436-seat Airbus 330-300.

The flight departs Dhaka Airport at 5:15 pm and arrives in Jeddah at 9:10 pm local time. The return flight leaves Jeddah at 11:00 pm and lands in Dhaka at 8:55 am.

One-way fare on the route is BDT 53,189 and the return fare BDT 90,718.

Moreover, passengers can carry free baggage up to 30 kg from Dhaka to Jeddah and 50 kg from Jeddah to Dhaka.

Currently, US-Bangla has a total of 24 aircraft in its fleet including two Airbus 330-300s and nine Boeing 737-800s.

The airline at the moment flies to Jeddah, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Doha, Male, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Chennai and Kolkata, in addition to all domestic airports.

