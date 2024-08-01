Sudan drone assault murders five at military event joined by Al Burhan

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident on Wednesday, Sudanese military authorities reported that at least five individuals were killed when two drones targeted a base in eastern Sudan during a graduation ceremony attended by General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the country's chief. Witnesses at the scene, held in Gebeit, confirmed General Al Burhan's presence during the attack, which occurred towards the conclusion of the ceremony.



Photographs shared by the Sudanese on social depicted General Al Burhan congratulating graduates just before the drones struck, resulting in fatalities and several injuries, as confirmed by military sources. Later that day, General Al Burhan paid his respects at a funeral held for two of the officers who lost their lives in the attack, according to statements from the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Sudan's ruling body established after the 2021 military takeover.



General Al Burhan holds significant influence as the head of Sudan's military-led council, which has governed the nation amid ongoing civil unrest since April 2023. The drone strike marks a notable escalation in violence within Sudan, particularly in its Red Sea province, a region pivotal for government operations and international diplomacy. This area has also functioned as an alternative administrative center since hostilities began between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.



The attack underscores the precarious security situation in Sudan, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining stability amidst persistent conflict and geopolitical tensions.

