Saving mission proceeds as landslide fatalities surpass 170 in India

(MENAFN) A devastating series of landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala has claimed the lives of over 170 people and left nearly 200 others injured. The calamity struck two villages on Tuesday, prompting an urgent rescue operation to locate and assist around 200 individuals believed to be trapped under debris.



Rescue teams, including personnel from the Indian Navy's Southern Command and search and rescue dogs from Delhi, have been mobilized following a plea for assistance from Kerala's disaster management authority. However, their efforts have been hampered by incessant rains, which meteorologists forecast to persist for the next 48 hours, further complicating rescue operations.



Local authorities have indicated that the death toll could rise as many individuals remain unaccounted for. In response to the crisis, the Kerala state government has announced two days of mourning on July 30 and 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced financial assistance, offering Rs 2 lakh (approximately USD2,380) to the families of each deceased victim and Rs 50,000 (USD600) to those injured.



The severity of the situation has prompted political leaders to take action, with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, prominent figures from the Indian National Congress, scheduled to visit the affected region on Thursday. Rahul, a recently elected Member of Parliament from the state of Uttar Pradesh, has personal ties to Kerala, having previously represented the Wayanad constituency.



As Kerala grapples with the aftermath of this natural disaster, the nation mourns the loss of lives and remains committed to supporting ongoing rescue efforts and providing aid to those affected by this tragic event.

MENAFN01082024000045015687ID1108505884