Chemical Industry Regulations

NOVOTEL CITY, SPAIN, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dates: 24 – 26 September 2024Website:Hear the latest from the chemical regulatory landscape with updates on the BPR, REACH, and 1107/2009Feeling confused by all the chemical regulations and their latest updates?Come to the Chemical Regulations to learn about the latest rules and how to follow them for your business and organisation.Here's why you can't miss this game-changing event:1)Understand the rules- Learn about BPR, REACH, and 1107/2009 regulations from top industry experts. Get a clear understanding of important rules and how to handleregistration and authorisation.- Ask your questions and get answers from well-known regulatory specialists in interactive sessions.2) Level up your expertise- Network with over 200 registration experts, regulatory strategists, scientists, and more.- Forge valuable connections with industry professionals, fostering knowledge sharing and potential collaborations.- Gain insights beyond the textbook with real-life case studies that showcase effective compliance strategies.3) Specialised learning streamsLearn from 40+ industry experts who will share their battle-tested strategies through engaging case studies.Stream 1: Plant Protection Regulation 1107/2009: Where are we now and what does the future hold?- Guidance on registering products under 1107/2009.- Registration process for plant protection products, including data submission requirements.- Interplay with REACH and the Biocidal Products Regulation.- Detailed data requirements for active substances and formulated products.- Risk assessment and management for human health, animal health, and the environment.- Criteria and assessment of endocrine-disrupting properties.- Fertiliser Products Regulation (FPR) and its impact on safety, efficacy, and environmental considerations.- Zonal authorization process among EU Member States and challenges post-Covid.- Market monitoring obligations and enforcement for manufacturers and regulatory authorities.Stream 2: Navigating new challenges under BPR- Product Families & Efficacy Testing: Definitions and current standards under the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR), including challenges andrecommendations for in-situ generated active substances and treated articles.- Efficacy Testing: Methods for demonstrating product effectiveness, setting benchmarks, and managing risks.- Regulatory Requirements: Insights from competent authorities on compliance with BPR standards, including feedback on union authorisations andmutual recognition processes.- Dossier Preparation: Guidelines for compiling dossiers under the BPR, covering various types such as single products, product families, and major/minorchanges. Includes technical specifications and successful case examples.More than just a conferenceThe Chemical Industry Regulations Conference 2024 is more than just a series of talks; it's a platform for shaping the future of regulatory compliance. By attending this event, you gain access to a dynamic environment that fosters collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing. You'll have the opportunity to:- Be a part of a community dedicated to mastering the complexities of chemical regulations.- Discover lucrative business opportunities in the regulatory landscape.- Contribute to a more sustainable future by ensuring compliance with environmentally friendly practices.Join us in Barcelona and take control of your regulatory compliance journey!Register now and secure your spot! Enjoy a 10% discount with this link:

