After Four Hours Sleep, Marchand Starts Bid For Fourth Gold

Paris: France's golden boy Leon Marchand was back in the pool Thursday after just four hours of sleep following his double triumph at La Defense Arena, as he began his bid for a fourth title at the Paris Games.

Marchand delighted the host nation by winning in the 200m butterfly and the 200m breaststroke on Wednesday, adding to his victory in the 400m individual medley.

The 22-year-old had little time for celebration, however, as he was back in the water Thursday just before midday for his heat in the 200m medley.

The heats have been well attended all week with the crowd giving any contest involving a French swimmer the feeling of a final.

But after Marchand's unprecedented double electrified French sports fans, there was a particular buzz around the La Defense Arena on Thursday with long lines forming two hours before the scheduled start.

Marchand is favourite in the 200m medley and advanced to this evening's semi-final with a time of 1min 57.86sec -- the third fastest.

The Frenchman finished second in his heat as Britain's Duncan Scott overtook him on the final freestyle lap.

But, having had a short turnaround following the night of his life, Marchand was just glad to have ensured he progressed comfortably.

"It was very hard, but I was prepared for that, there was a lot to lose and not much to gain," he told reporters.

"I didn't get much sleep, I fell asleep at 4:00 am so waking up at 8:00 am wasn't easy. Mentally and physically it stung a bit, but I'm so happy with what I did last night," he said.

"My body is hurting a lot right now. I did 1min 57sec, which is pretty good for a heat, it's good enough. I'll be fine tonight in the semi-final.

"This morning was hard, because physically I feel like I'm not responding as well as the first day, but that's just the way it is, I've already done eight or nine races, that's a lot," he added.

Japan's 30-year-old medley specialist Daiya Seto was fastest in the heats, finishing with 1:57.48.

The final of the 200m medley will be held on Friday.

American Caeleb Dressel, who failed to qualify to defend his 100m freestyle title, began his bid to retain his 50m title.

Dressel posted a 21.91 time, which was 0.59 seconds behind the fastest in the heats, Australian Cameron McEvoy.

"This morning was good. Really happy with the time, felt really nice. With all those rounds, it's all about that energy management, then recovery tomorrow," said McEvoy.

"I just want to make it into the final. I don't care what lane. There's no tumble turn, so there's no fighting coming back off the wall. It's really just any lane is fine, and I'll take it from there," he added.

In the women's 200m backstroke heats, defending champion Kaylee McKeown of Australia advanced to the semi-finals with a time of 2:08.89.

China's Peng Xuwei was top in the heats -- 0.60 faster than McKeown, with Canada's Kylie Masse the second quickest.

Australia's women, favourites in the 4x200m freestyle relay, were fastest in their heat with their time of 7:45.63 putting them 6.62 ahead of Hungary.