Iraq, BP Ink Oil, Gas Fields Mou In Kirkuk Governorate

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Iraq's of Oil signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Expertise with British (BP) to develop oil and fields in Kirkuk Governorate, north of the country.

The presidential office on Thursday mentioned that Prime Mohammad Al-Sudani oversaw the signing ceremony, which included the reformation and development of four oil fields in Kirkuk.

This comes as part of endeavor to seize opportunities in field of energy, oil production, as well as gas and solar power investments.

Signing the MoU was Iraqi Minister of Oil Hayyan Abdulghani and BP's CEO Murray Auchincloss. (end)

