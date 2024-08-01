Iraq, BP Ink Oil, Gas Fields Mou In Kirkuk Governorate
BAGHDAD, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Ministry of Oil signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Expertise with British petroleum (BP) to develop oil and gas fields in Kirkuk Governorate, north of the country.
The presidential media office on Thursday mentioned that Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani oversaw the signing ceremony, which included the reformation and development of four oil fields in Kirkuk.
This comes as part of government endeavor to seize opportunities in field of energy, oil production, as well as gas and solar power investments.
Signing the MoU was Iraqi Minister of Oil Hayyan Abdulghani and BP's CEO Murray Auchincloss. (end)
