Virology Testing Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Virology Testing Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Virology Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The virology testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.05 billion in 2023 to $5.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emergence of new and complex viruses, increase in infectious disease outbreaks, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of the importance of early virus detection, expansion of point-of-care virology testing options.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The virology testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of next-generation sequencing in virology, impact of climate change on the spread of vector-borne viruses, rise of mobile and at-home virology testing solutions, adoption of digital pathology in virology diagnostics, increasing use of big data analytics for virology surveillance.

Growth Driver Of The Virology Testing Market

The rising incidence of viral infections is expected to propel the growth of the virology testing market going forward. Viral infections are infectious diseases caused by viruses, microscopic infectious agents composed of genetic material (DNA or RNA) surrounded by a protein coat. Virology testing is essential for accurate diagnosis, surveillance, research, and public health preparedness. It enables the identification of viral pathogens, guides treatment strategies, tracks the spread of infections, and supports the development of new interventions. The increasing demand for virology testing stems from the need to manage viral infections and mitigate their impact effectively.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the virology testing market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the virology testing market. Major companies operating in the virology testing market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Instruments, Assay Kits And Consumables

2) By Diagnostic Technique: Molecular Diagnostics Method, Immunoassay Based Method, Mass Spectroscopy Based Method, Other Techniques

3) By Application: Skin And Soft Tissue Infections, Respiratory Tract Infections, Gastrointestinal Tract Infections, Urinary Tract Infection, Eye Infections, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Perinatal Infections

4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, Blood Banks, Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the virology testing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the virology testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Virology Testing Market Definition

Virology testing refers to diagnosing viral infections by detecting the presence of viruses or specific viral components in biological samples, such as blood, saliva, or tissue. These tests are used in identifying, monitoring, and controlling viral diseases.

Virology Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Virology Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on virology testing market size, virology testing market drivers and trends, virology testing market major players, virology testing competitors' revenues, virology testing market positioning, and virology testing market growth across geographies. The virology testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

