Magistral Consulting Expanding With The Launch Of New Vertical: Lending Services

Magistral launches its lending operations outsourcing services.
Magistral Consulting will now be helping banks and lenders to outsource operations related to KYC, underwriting, origination, closing and servicing
We bring the unique knowledge and properietary processes to evaluate companies for investments to evaluating companies for loans.”
- Prabhash ChoudharyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Magistral Consulting is enlivening to announce its strategic move of launching a diversified offering of lending service. Known for its expertise in operations outsourcing and financial support, the initiative by Magistral is to provide tailored lending support to address the growing demand for accessible fund solutions. To start the process of facilitating the lending process, Magistral with its financial experts will work closely with its clients to assess their needs and design customized lending solutions.
Magistral will offer its services to lenders and banks in retail and corporate debt space. Its services would include KYC, Origination, applicants entry and verification, due diligence, KYC, underwriting, loan approval, closing, servicing and closure and payoff.
“As a consulting firm, our mission has always been to empower businesses to thrive,” said CEO Prabhash Choudhary.“With this new vertical, we can serve a comprehensive proposition that not only includes personalized consulting but also access to the capital necessary to fuel our client's growth in the market.”
By observing a trail of businesses searching for flexible funding solutions to boost their growth, this bold move of Magistral to enhance the lending experience aims to fill the gap in the fast-evolving lending landscape demanding quicker decisions in lending and pressure to reduce the cost-to-serve ratio.
Magistral pledges to offer best-in-class solutions to financial institutions by standardizing and optimizing the loan and treasury operations benefiting not only the fund-receiving part but also focusing on the valuable insights of financial management and sustainability.
