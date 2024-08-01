World Entrepreneur & Investor Summit. World's Biggest Entrepreneur And Investor Summit To Take Place In Dubai In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World Entrepreneur Summit

World Investor Summit

World AI Summit

World Entrepreneur Summit and World Investor Summit

- Karthik V, Director Golden Tree Events Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, DUBAI, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The world's biggest gathering of entrepreneurs and investors is set to take place in Dubai on 12 and 13 February 2025. With over 3,000 attendees from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa, and America regions, this two-day event is a must-attend for anyone looking to network, learn, and grow in the world of business.

The summit, co-hosted with World AI Expo , promises to be a jam-packed affair with a variety of activities and opportunities for attendees. From conferences and speaker sessions to exhibitions, panel discussions, startup pitching, and investor networking, the event offers something for everyone. And let's not forget the after party, where attendees can unwind and connect with like-minded individuals from around the world.

The summit aims to bring together entrepreneurs and investors from various industries and regions to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and explore potential business opportunities. With the rise of technology and the ever-changing business landscape, this event is a timely opportunity for individuals to stay updated and ahead of the curve.

"We are thrilled to host the world's biggest entrepreneur and investor summit in Dubai. This event is a testament to the city's growing reputation as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. We look forward to welcoming over 3,000 attendees from all over the world and providing them with a platform to connect, learn, and grow," said the organizers.

The summit is open to entrepreneurs, investors, and anyone interested in the world of business. Registration for the event will open in the coming months, and interested individuals can stay updated by visiting the official website. With the world's biggest entrepreneur and investor summit taking place in Dubai, 2025 is set to be an exciting year for the business world.

Karthikaiselvam vellaipandi

Golden Tree Events LLC

+971 58 587 2014

email us here

You just read:

World Entrepreneur & Investor Summit. World's Biggest Entrepreneur and Investor Summit to Take Place in Dubai in 2025 News Provided By Golden Tree Events LLC July 31, 2024, 12:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry , Business & Economy , IT Industry , Media, Advertising & PR , World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News PresswireTM, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact