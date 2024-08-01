Function Held For Hamas Leader Haniyeh In Tehran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- A function was held for Palestinian Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, Thursday, with the participation of senior Iranian officials and large crowds of citizens.

Iran Supreme Leader led the prayers at Haniyeh's function, with the participation of tens of thousands of citizens.

Haniyeh's body will be transferred to the Qatari capital, Doha, to be buried there tomorrow, Friday, according to a statement issued by Hamas.

Yesterday, Iran announced the assassination of Haniyeh at his residence in the Iranian capital, Tehran, accompanied by his personal bodyguard, threatening the Israeli occupation entity with a strong response to this operation. (end)

