Skill India Digital Hub Records 88 Lakh Registrations By June 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jul 31 (KNN) As of June 2024, the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has demonstrated remarkable progress, showcasing the success of India's digital landscape in skill development.

A total of 88 lakh candidates have registered on the platform, indicating its widespread adoption across the country.

The mobile app has been downloaded an impressive 9.59 lakh times, highlighting strong user engagement on portable devices. In terms of course enrolment, 7.63 lakh candidates have signed up for courses.

The platform currently boasts 752 online courses, providing a diverse range of learning opportunities. Perhaps most notably, SIDH has made available 7.37 lakh minutes of digital content, all readily accessible to learners.

These figures underscore the significant impact of the government's initiative to digitise India's skill development ecosystem.

Launched in September 2023, SIDH marks a pivotal moment in the country's efforts to bridge the gap between education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

The SIDH platform, aligning with both the Skill India and Digital India initiatives, serves as a comprehensive digital infrastructure for skill development. Built on a mobile-first approach, it caters to diverse citizen needs, offering course discovery, apprenticeship opportunities, and a digital job exchange.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has also implemented several other initiatives to promote digital and online skill training.

The Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) project has developed digital content for 14 trades and piloted Virtual Reality training in 5 ITIs for 4 trades.

Another significant development is the Bharatskills portal, which offers a wealth of educational materials in 12 regional languages. This portal hosts approximately 553 e-books, 337 question banks, 190 study material videos, and 6,201 e-learning videos, ensuring broad and inclusive access to skill training across diverse linguistic communities in India.

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) has forged partnerships with tech giants like IBM, CISCO, AWS, and Microsoft to provide training in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Big Data Analytics, and Cloud Computing.

Additionally, a 2-year Advanced Diploma program in IT, Networking, and Cloud Computing is now offered in collaboration with IBM across 15 National Skill Training Institutes.

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, provided this information in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, emphasising the government's commitment to transparency and accountability in its skill development efforts.

(KNN Bureau)