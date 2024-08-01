Toobit Announces Listing Of Poro (PORO) For Spot Trading On August 6, 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Poro (PORO) for spot trading, set to launch on August 6, 2024, at 8 AM UTC. Poro, the charismatic deformed squirrel, is set to revolutionize the world with her nut-inspired journey and vision to create opportunities for everyone to find their best nut.

Poro: The Deformed Squirrel Behind the Nut Market

Poro, hailing from South London, is not your average squirrel. With a unique charm and an insatiable appetite for the best nuts, Poro quickly became a prominent figure in the nut community. Her journey began as an influencer on OnlyNut, where she shared her passion for nuts and inspired many with her quest for the perfect nut. As an influencer, Poro's mission extended beyond finding the best nut for herself; she sought to create opportunities and motivation for others, ensuring everyone had a chance to experience the best nut.

Poro's Nutty Mission and Community Impact

Poro's mission is not just about nuts; it's about inspiring and creating opportunities for others. Her journey from a simple squirrel to the creator of the nut market embodies dedication and passion. The launch of the PORO token is a natural extension of this mission, offering the community a chance to engage and grow together.

Tokenomics and Security Features

The PORO token comes with a well-structured tokenomics plan designed to benefit the community and ensure long-term sustainability. The breakdown is as follows:

– 40% Presale Allocation : A significant portion of the tokens is allocated for the presale, giving early supporters the chance to join Poro's mission.

– 40% Liquidity Allocation : Ensuring stability and smooth trading, this allocation supports liquidity.

– 10% NFT Rewards : Poro rewards her community with NFTs, celebrating their contributions and engagement.

– 5% Airdrops : To expand the community and reward early adopters, a portion of tokens will be distributed via airdrops.

– 5% Marketing : Dedicated to growing the community and spreading Poro's message, these funds will support various marketing initiatives.

Additionally, Poro ensures security and trust with liquidity fully locked and burned, and no team tokens issued, demonstrating a commitment to fairness and transparency.

Join the Poro Movement

Poro is not just about nuts; she represents a movement towards creating opportunities and inspiring others. The PORO token embodies this ethos, offering a unique blend of community engagement, rewards, and a quirky backstory. By joining the Poro community, you are not just investing in a token but becoming part of a larger narrative that values motivation, opportunity, and, of course, the best nuts. Join Poro and her nutty adventure by trading PORO on Toobit, and be part of a unique and inspiring community that celebrates the pursuit of the best nut. Don't miss the chance to be part of something special-Poro awaits!

About Toobit

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: