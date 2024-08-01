Jordan Condemns Assassination Of Hamas Leader Haniyeh In Tehran

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra) -- Jordan strongly condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), in Tehran on Wednesday, denouncing it as a violation of international and humanitarian laws. The Jordanian warned that this crime would exacerbate regional tensions and instability.Sufian Qudah, spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, reiterated Jordan's firm stance against breaches of state and international law. He condemned political assassinations, violence, and terrorism, regardless of their motives.Qudah called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities by immediately halting Israeli aggression on Gaza and addressing Israel's violations of international law and UN resolutions.He emphasized the need to protect regional security and stability from the repercussions of ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and its broader violations of Palestinian rights.He extended Jordan's condolences to the State of Palestine, its people, and the family of Haniyeh and his companion.Qudah also condemned the recent Israeli aggression in Beirut, criticizing Israel's continuous violations of Lebanese sovereignty. He cautioned that such actions risk further escalating conflicts, thereby endangering regional and international peace and security.