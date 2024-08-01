Government Communication Minister Chairs Petra's Board Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra) -- of Communication, Muhannad Mubaideen chaired the regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Wednesday.Mubaideen, who is also the government spokesperson, highlighted the significance of Petra in communicating the state's messages and coverage of ministries and public institutions activities, in addition to its important role in training university students and government and private institutions on various elements of journalism and digital media, lauding the efforts of Petra's journalists and administrators.He said that the Board of Directors is working diligently to review various procedures and develop Petra's work in order to enhance its status as a prestigious media institution that provides local media outlets with a large percentage of journalistic content.During the meeting, board members discussed Petra's economic index, prepared by the Economics Directorate, which includes analytical follow-ups of the Amman Stock Exchange, the Central Bank Bulletin, and other issues related to the national economy.They stressed the importance of holding workshops at Petra on economic affairs with the participation of relevant specialists and experts, in addition to the possibility of attracting students from the faculties of media and economics to train and engage them in producing specialized journalistic materials in different sectors.The Board was briefed by Petra's Assistant Director General, Mohammad Obaidat, on the electronic screen project to be installed on the two facades of the agency's building, the mechanism of its implementation, and the desired benefits.The Board reviewed some proposals related to cooperation programs between Petra Training Center and a number of universities, stressing the importance of reconsidering the training compensation, in order to achieve the desired benefit for universities by training their students, strengthening partnerships between Petra and universities, and opening new horizons for cooperation between them.