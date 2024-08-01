QM Animated Series 'Hazawy' Wins Big At Collision Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) announced that its animated folktale series, 'Hazawy', has achieved Silver awards in two categories and an audience choice award at the prestigious Collision Awards 2024.

The series received the Audience Choice Award and Silver Award in the“Non-Profit” category, and the Silver Award in the“Arts and Culture” category. Produced by the QM's Digital Production team in 2023, led by Sheikha Roda al-Thani, 'Hazawy' is a four-part series of animated shorts designed to bring the rich tapestry of Qatari folklore to life.

Each episode, ranging from three to four minutes in length, explores the depths of the human psyche, examining fears, hopes, and the enigmatic nature of existence through animation and compelling storytelling. In a press statement, QM CEO Mohammed al-Rumaihi said:“Hazawy is a shining example of our ongoing mission to preserve and celebrate Qatar's rich folklore through innovative and engaging storytelling. We are thrilled to see our work recognised on such a prestigious platform.”

Multimedia Producer co-ordinator Sheikha Roda, who is also the lead producer of the series, said:“The success of 'Hazawy' is a testament to the dedication and creativity of our Digital Production team.

This series is more than just animation; it's a heartfelt tribute to our cultural legacy, and seeing it resonate with audiences around the world is truly rewarding.”

The series is available in Arabic with English subtitles on the QM website and YouTube channel.

